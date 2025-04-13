Jur Sital, also called Maithili New Year, is a regional festival celebrated in the Mithila region of Bihar and Nepal on April 14 or 15. It aligns with the Hindu solar new year and is observed with great reverence and cultural pride. The word "Jur" means "staying connected", and "Sital" means "cool", symbolising the desire for a cool and calm year ahead. Jur Sital 2025 falls on Monday, April 14. To celebrate this cultural festival of Jur Sital, here's a collection of Jut Sital 2025 images, Happy Jur Sital 2025 messages, Happy Maithili New Year 2025 greetings, Maithili New Year images, HD wallpapers and more.

A distinctive feature of Jur Sital is the use of cold water in rituals. Early in the morning, elders sprinkle cold water on family members as a form of blessing, and people take ritual baths. Homes are cleaned and decorated with alpana (traditional rangoli) made with rice paste, and family members wear new clothes. As you observe Jur Sital 2025, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of messages that you can download and share with all your friends and family to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Jur Sital (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May this Jur Sital bring peace, prosperity, and endless joy to your home and heart. 🌸

Jur Sital (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing you a refreshing start to the Maithili New Year—full of love, laughter, and good health. 💧

Jur Sital (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: As we sprinkle water to cool and cleanse, may your worries wash away and blessings pour in. 🌾

Jur Sital (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May your days ahead be as bright as the festive spirit of Jur Sital, and your path as pure as spring water. 🪔

Jur Sital (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let this new beginning bring you success in every step, harmony in every moment, and warmth in every relationship. 🎉

Hapy Maithili New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing you a Maithili New Year filled with happiness, good health, and new opportunities. May this year bring you closer to your dreams! 🌼

Jur Sital Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let the light of tradition and the joy of new beginnings brighten your life this new year. शुभ मैथिली नव वर्ष! 🪔

Happy Maithili New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: As nature renews itself, may your heart be refreshed and your spirit be lifted. Happy Maithili New Year to you and your loved ones! 🌿

Food plays an essential role in Jur Sital celebrations. The meal of the day usually consists of basi-bhat (leftover rice soaked in water), curd, and pickles, a cooling and traditional dish that fits the summer season. This meal reflects simplicity, health, and tradition. The festival also serves as a time for family gatherings, paying respect to elders, and performing puja. It strengthens social bonds and reflects the Maithili community’s deep connection to nature and tradition. Cultural programs, poetry recitals, and music performances are also part of the celebration.

