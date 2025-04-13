Jur Sital or Aakhar Bochhor, also known as the Maithil New Year, is a vibrant and culturally rich festival celebrated by the Maithil community, primarily in the Mithila region of Bihar and Nepal. Marking the beginning of the new year according to the Tirhuta Panchang (Maithili calendar), Jur Sital is observed with great enthusiasm, traditional rituals, and community bonding. Satuan Parv, Satua Sankranti, Sattu Sankranti or Satuain, the first day of Jur Sital 2025 falls on April 13. In 2025, this auspicious occasion will be celebrated with customary reverence, symbolising a fresh start, spiritual cleansing, and a deep connection to one’s roots. This article explores the date, shubh muhurat (auspicious timings), cultural significance, and rituals associated with Jur Sital 2025. Jur Sital Greetings & Maithili New Year Quotes: Images, Wallpapers, Photos and Quotes To Celebrate Aakhar Bochhor With Your Loved Ones.

Jur Sital 2025 Date and Shubh Muhurat

In 2025, Jur Sital will be celebrated on Monday, April 14, with the first day of Jur Sital, Satuan Parv or Satuain falling on April 13. The festival of Jur Sital follows the traditional Maithili Calendar, which begins with Baishakh as the first month. The festival is also linked to the harvest season, with the Sankranti moment bringing a fresh start to the agricultural year.

Meaning and Significance of Jur Sital

Jur Sital is a day of renewal and gratitude. For Maithils, it represents the celebration of the Maithil New Year, the beginning of a new cycle in the traditional calendar. It is also a day for worship and community gatherings. People offer prayers for prosperity and good harvests in the coming year, marking the cultural and spiritual importance of this day in the Mithila region.

The festival is not just about celebrating the new year but also about celebrating Maithil heritage. It brings together families and communities to honour their traditions, share food, and enjoy togetherness. In 2011, the Bihar Government declared Jur Sital a public holiday, officially naming the day Mithila Diwas, celebrated across the state of Bihar.

Jur Sital 2025: Rituals and Celebrations

The Jur Sital festival is associated with nature. Elders pour stale water on younger ones' heads for coolness and blessings, and people sprinkle water on trees and plants to keep them green.

On Jur Sital, Maithils indulge in traditional foods like Bihari Kadhi Badi with Bhaat (steamed rice) and Sondesh (a sweet made of milk). People also consume sattu, tikole ki chutney, and seasonal fruits during this time. These simple yet significant dishes symbolise the connection to nature and the importance of the harvest.

The day is also marked by visiting family members, performing ritual prayers, and exchanging blessings for a prosperous year. People in the Mithila region observe the festival with much enthusiasm, and it is also widely observed in Nepal.

