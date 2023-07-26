Kargil Vijay Diwas marks India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War and is celebrated every year on July 26. The day is marked in honour of the Kargil War's Heroes who ousted Pakistani Forces from their occupied positions on the mountain tops of Northern Kargil District in Ladakh in 1999. The Kargil War lasted for about two months, from May 3 to July 26, 1999. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: All You Need To Know About India's Memorable Victory Over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil War.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is hence an important day in the history of India and is observed to honour and pay tribute to the brave soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces who sacrificed their lives. As we celebrate Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023, we at LatestLY have curated a collection of Kargil Vijay Diwas wishes and messages, Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023 greetings that you can download and send to all your loved ones and celebrate the day. You can also download these images and send them as Happy Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023 WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS to your loved ones. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Remembering Brave Kargil War Heroes Whose Great Sacrifice Will Forever Be Etched in Our Hearts and Mind.

The Kargil Vijay Diwas remembers and salutes the bravery, courage, and unwavering dedication of the Indian Armed Forces, who gave up their lives to protect the sovereignty and integrity of the country. During the Kargil War, 'Operation Vijay' was taken up by the Indian Army against Pakistan. Operation Vijay was a large-scale military operation aimed at pushing back the Pakistani forces and reclaiming the captured territories. On this day, the Prime Minister of India pays homage to the soldiers at Amar Jawan Jyoti at the India Gate in New Delhi every year.

