Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated in India every year on July 26 to observe India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War. On this day in 1999, the Indian Army had ousted Pakistani Forces from their occupied positions on the mountain tops of Northern Kargil District in Ladakh. The Indian Armed Forces successfully recaptured all the territories occupied by the Pakistani infiltrators, driving them back across the Line of Control (LoC). 'Operation Vijay' was fought by the Indian Army against Pakistan. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023 Date, History and Significance: Everything To Know About the Day That Honours the Heroes of the Kargil War.

Here are 7 interesting facts about the Kargil War

The Kargil War took place between May and July 1999, lasting for about two and a half months. It came to an official end on July 26 with the eviction of Pakistan Army troops from their occupied positions, thus marking it as Kargil Vijay Diwas. Pakistan started this war after infiltrating into the high altitudes in the rocky mountainous region of Kargil with around 5000 soldiers and captured it on May 3, 1999. India responded to the infiltration with Operation Vijay. It was a large-scale military operation aimed at pushing back the Pakistani forces and reclaiming the captured territories. The Government of India had mobilized as many as 2,00,000 Indian troops. The Indian Armed Forces displayed immense bravery in the face of adversity, with many soldiers making the ultimate sacrifice for the nation. As per records, 527 Army jawans lost their lives during the war. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Preparations Underway in Full Swing at Kargil War Memorial at Dras in Ladakh. In the Kargil War, a large number of rockets and bombs were used, and about 2,50,000 shells, bombs, and rockets were fired. About 5,000 artillery shells, mortar bombs, and rockets were fired daily from 300 guns, mortars, and MBRLs, while 9,000 shells were fired the day Tiger Hill was regained. Records inform that the Kargil War was the only war after World War II in which such a large number of bombardments were carried out on the enemy army.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated annually on July 26 to honour the sacrifices of the Indian jawans and pay tribute to their valour.

