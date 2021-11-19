Happy Kartik Purnima 2021! The full moon that falls in the month of Kartik is celebrated as Kartik Purnima. Purnima holds a special significance in Hinduism. Kartik Purnima is the biggest of all the full moons. Donation and holy bathing ceremonies hold special significance on this day. It is said that taking a bath in the Ganges on this day destroys all the sins of a person and by making donations, not only in this birth but also in the next life, one is said to get the fruits of virtue. On the day of Kartik Purnima, there is a special significance of worshiping Kshama including Shiva, Sambhuti, Preeti, Santati, Anusuiya. Kartik Purnima 2021 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, Wallpapers, Facebook Status, Quotes and SMS.

According to mythological beliefs, it is on the day of Kartik Purnima that Lord Shiva killed Tripurasura, hence it is also called Tripuri Purnima and Tripurari Purnima. Lord Shiva ended their tyranny by killing a trio of Asura brothers named Tripurasur, so the deities celebrated Deepawali to celebrate the victory of Lord Shiva over the demons. On the day of Kartik Purnima, the ghats of the Ganges in Kashi are illuminated with the light of diyas to commemorate the victory of Lord Shiva. On the auspicious occasion, we bring you Kartik Purnima 2021 greetings. These Karthik Purnima 2021 messages, Happy Kartika Purnima HD Images, wishes and more are perfect for sending across via Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms.

Apart from bathing and donating in the Ganges river, people share greetings with each other on this day.

Donating food and clothes in whatever ways you can on this day is considered auspicious, especially donating rice on the full moon date. According to legends, happiness and goddess Lakshmi reside in the house where Kartik Purnima is celebrated.

