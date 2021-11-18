Kartik Purnima 2021 will be observed on November 19, Friday in Varanasi and parts of Uttar Pradesh. It is celebrated fifteen days after Diwali to commemorate the victory of Lord Shiva over demon Tripurasur. Therefore, Kartik Purnima is also called Tripura Purnima Snan. As you celebrate Kartik Purnima this year, we have curated some special Wishes and HD Images to send to your loved ones on this auspicious day. You can get the beautiful WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, Wallpapers, Facebook Status, Quotes and SMS below.
Kartik Purnima Wishes
Happy Kartik Purnima!
Beautiful HD Images for Kartik Purnima 2021
Kartik Purnima 2021 WhatsApp Messages
Special Greetings for you to Celebrate Kartik Purnima
Aesthetic Wallpapers for Kartik Purnima 2021
Kartik Purnima 2021 Facebook Status
Quotes for this Tripura Purnima Snan
SMS to Share and Celebrate Kartik Purnima 2021
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)