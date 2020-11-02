Karwa Chauth is a Hindu festival celebrated grandly in North India. While it is observed grandly every year, COVID-19 pandemic has curtailed the celebrations, but people will continue to observe the day at home. On the Hindu festival, women fast for the long lives and well being of their husbands. They fast the entire day and offer prayers in the evening and then break the fast. The day also has significance among mothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. On the day, mothers-in-law send Sargi, a traditional gift box to their daughters-in-law. It is considered to be a symbol of love and blessings which a mother-in-law sends to the daughters-in-law. They also exchange gifts on the occasion. Ahead of Karwa Chauth 2020, we bring to you gift ideas to present your daughters-in-law. Karwa Chauth 2020 Gift Ideas For Sisters-in-Law: 3 Presents to Give Your Sisters This Festive Season.

It includes a pre-dawn meal for the daughter to consume before the fast begins. The gift also consists of five to seven types of dishes, such as sweets, mathri, fruits, dry fruits, sevai, etc. They also send ornaments, and other things as gifts along with it. Meanwhile, here are 3 gift ideas to give your daughters this festive season. Karwa Chauth 2020 Latest Full Hand Mehendi Designs: Mehandi Patterns to Make Your Hands and Feet Look Perfect on Karva Chauth.

Monthly Tea Box Subscription

If you daughter-in-law cannot live without tea, then here is something we think you should gift her. A monthly tea box subscription is going to make her thank you every time the box arrives or probably every time she drinks tea!

Personal Care Kit

You can gift you, daughter-in-law, a customised personal care kit with all her favourite things. It can include perfume, make-up, skincare and things you think she likes the most.

A Box of Sweets!

A box of sweets can never go wrong as a gift. It is something everyone will love. And if you know her favourite sweets, then nothing like it.

While Sargi in itself is a traditional gift, people also send other gift items. You can also send a beautiful bouquet of flowers to brighten up your daughter's day. We wish you Happy Karwa Chauth!

