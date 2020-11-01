Karwa Chauth is a Hindu festival celebrated by women for the long lives of their husbands. It falls on the Chaturthi of the Krishna Paksha of Kartika. In the Gregorian calendar, Karwa Chauth 2020 falls on November 4. Women fast the whole day praying for the well being of their husbands. In different regions of the country, the festival is celebrated by following varying customs and practices. Women often give and receive presents on this day. They also gift their sisters-in-law with presents on the observance. And if you have been wondering about what you want to give her, here we bring to you three gift ideas to present on the occasion. Karwa Chauth 2020 Gifts for Mothers-in-Law: 3 Presents to Give Your Mom on the Auspicious Occasion.

Women break the fast by looking at the moon and offering special prayers for their husbands. They gather together with other women celebrating the occasion and sing ritualistic songs and exchange gifts on the observance. They dress in traditional attire, put on make-up and jewellery to look like newly-wed brides on the occasion. Meanwhile, check out gifts to give your sisters on Karva Chauth. Karwa Chauth 2020 Thali Decoration Ideas: How to Decorate Your Karva Chauth Thali and Chalni? List of Items and Easy Ways to Arrange Your Vrat Thali.

1. Beautiful Jewellery Set

An elegant jewellery set can be the perfect gift for Karwa Chauth. Also, you are sure to surprise her with this gift on the day of the festival.

2. A Cool Watch

Nothing can be cooler than a stylish watch as a gift for you sister-in-law this festive season. You can choose it from her list of favourite colours.

3. Gift Vouchers

If you think you don't know your sisters-in-law's list of favourite things, then you should simply get gift vouchers and let her get what she wants to do.

You are sure to surprise your sisters-in-law with these gift ideas. While these are things we thought would surprise your sisters with, you can be creative and use your own imagination to make it even cooler. Happy shopping time and Happy Karwa Chauth to everyone celebrating during the festival.

