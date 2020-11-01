Happy Karwa Chauth 2020! Time for showing your love and devotion for your husband in the most traditional and Bollywood way possible. Karwa Chauth without mehendi is what Diwali is without diya. Your solah shringar, which let us remind you is extremely important, is incomplete without mehndi. So if you are looking for some amazing mehandi design inspirations, we, as usual, have your back! Since on this day women generally dress up in traditional, mostly red, yellow or green saree, mehendi-clad hands go just perfectly. For those who do not know, on this day only after Maa Parvati and Ganesha are worshipped throughout the day women break their fast after sighting and paying obeisance to the moon with a decorated Karva Chauth thali and chalni. If you are looking for Arabic Mehendi designs, Dark Mehndi, Dark Mehndi Designs, Easy Mehandi Designs, Full hand Mehendi designs, we have a list full of patterns just for you.

An Indian traditional look goes perfectly with Arabic and Indian Henna Mehandi Patterns on hands and feet, as they are some of the most popular amongst most women. However, there are several types of mehndi designs like the Arabic mehndi designs, Indian mehndi designs, Pakistani mehndi patterns, Indo-Arabic henna designs, Moroccan mehndi designs, Rajasthani floral mayur mehndi designs to easy backhand mehndi designs, minimalist mehandi pattern, lace glove mehandi designs, and so many more. Let's take a look at easy to replicate mehndi designs for Karwa Chauth 2020 celebrations. Here are some easy Karwa Chauth Mehandi Designs, Karwa Chauth Mehendi, karwa chauth mehndi designs, Karwa Chauth puja, Mehandi Designs, Mehandi Patterns, Mehendi, mehendi designs:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @mehendi_favouriteoria on Nov 1, 2020 at 1:26am PST

Pretty Feet Mehndi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sakshi | Nagpur Mehendi Artist (@_sakshiz_studio_) on Nov 1, 2020 at 1:33am PST

Amazing Backhand Vine Style Mehndi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @mehendi_favouriteoria on Nov 1, 2020 at 1:27am PST

Full Hand Mehendi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @mehendi_favouriteoria on Nov 1, 2020 at 1:27am PST

Bangle Style Mehendi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @mehendi_favouriteoria on Nov 1, 2020 at 1:27am PST

Bangle on The Wrist Mehandi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @mehendi_favouriteoria on Nov 1, 2020 at 1:26am PST

Portrait Mehendi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harin Dalal (@harins_mehndi) on Nov 1, 2020 at 1:26am PST

Meanwhile this year Karwa Chauth may be celebrated differently because of the coronavirus pandemic, check out the Karva Chauth 2020 date, significance, shubh muhurat, rituals and more about the fast women keep for their husbands' long life. Apart from that, it is important that you utilise your time on this day and nothing sounds more fun than a mehendi session.

