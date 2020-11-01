Karwa Chauth is a Hindu festival celebrated by women wherein they fast and pray for the long lives of their husbands. It falls on the Chaturthi of the Krishna Paksha of Kartika. In the Gregorian calendar, Karwa Chauth 2020 falls on November 4. Women fast the whole day and engage themselves in customary celebrations. The observance also has a significance between the relation of mothers-in-law and daughter-in-law. On the day of Chauth, mothers-in-law give their daughters-in-law sargi, a pre-dawn meal that the woman eats before beginning her Karva Chauth Vrat. It also includes items like sarees and sindoor as a symbol of her love and care towards daughter-in-law. And many-a-times, women give a gift in return for all the presents. And if you are confused about what to give her, we bring to you Karwa Chauth 2020 gifts to give your mother-in-law, then when have got you covered. Here is a list of items, you can give your mother-in-law this Karva Chauth. Latest Karwa Chauth 2020 Mehndi Designs for Hands: Simple Indian Henna Patterns And Arabic Mehendi Design Images to Learn and Adorn Your Palms For Karva Chauth Vrat (Watch Videos)

Karwa Chauth is generally celebrated in Northern states like Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana. In Andhra Pradesh, it is celebrated as Atla Tadde. The day is celebrated in different parts of the country by following varying cultures and traditions. Meanwhile, here are 3 things to gift your moms-in-law. Karwa Chauth 2020 Thali Decoration Ideas: How to Decorate Your Karva Chauth Thali and Chalni? List of Items and Easy Ways to Arrange Your Vrat Thali.

Saree

A beautiful silk saree on Karwa Chauth can never go wrong. You are sure to surprise your mother-in-law and earn her praises for the gift.

Karwa Chauth Gift Box

You can gift you mom-in-law with a Karwa Chauth gift box for the occasion. It can include Mehendi cones, make up set, flowers and maybe her favourite flowers to surprise her.

Customised Family Portrait

A family portrait for mom can be the best gift and she is going to cherish it forever. Who doesn't like a beautiful family portrait as a gift?

While some may be confused about what to gift mothers-in-law, then you can easily give get these things for here. Happy shopping and Happy Karwa Chauth to everyone celebrating on the festival.

