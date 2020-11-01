Karwa Chauth is a festival celebrated by Hindu women for the long loves of their husbands. It falls four days after Purnima in the Hindu month of Kartika. The observance falls on the Chaturthi of the Krishna Paksha of Kartika. Karwa Chauth 2020 falls on November 4. Women devotee the day for fasting and offer special prayers for the health and long life of their significant other. They apply Mehendi on their palms as it is considered auspicious during the festivities. As Karva Chauth Vrat 2020 approaches, we bring to you latest Mehendi designs, Arabic Mehendi design images, simple Indian henna patterns for the festive season. These Mehandi tutorial videos are quite easy to follow and can be drawn easily on your palms. Karwa Chauth 2020 Mehendi Design Images: From Quick Arabic Style to Gorgeous Full-Hand, Easy Mehandi Patterns to Complete your Solah Shringar.

And in case, you think you are running late on time, you can check out the quick and easy DIY videos to adorn your hands this festive season. You can check out the easy Mehandi HD Images and henna designs to make your pals, brighter. But, if you think you have enough time then go for full hand designs on your hand. Karwa Chauth 2020 Date, Significance, Shubh Muhurat & Rituals: Know More About The Fast Women Keep For Their Husbands' Long Life.

Full Hand Mehendi Design For Karwa Chauth:

Karwa Chauth Henna Design:

Mehendi Design For Karwa Chauth:

On the day of Karwa Chauth, women worship Chandradev or the moon and pray for their husbands. As COVID-19 pandemic continues, various celebrations have been curtailed this year, hence festivities will be limited to homes this year.

