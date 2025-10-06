Kojagara Puja 2025 is observed today, October 6. This annual Hindu festival is marked with great fervour and enthusiasm by people across West Bengal, Odisha and Assam. Also known as Kojagara Vrat, the festival revolves around offering prayers to Goddess Lakshmi and is celebrated to mark her visit to the world during nighttime. The celebration of Kojagara Vrat is often also called Bengali Lakshmi Puja. As we prepare to celebrate Kojagara Puja 2025, people are sure to share Happy Kojagara Vrat 2025 wishes and messages, Kojagara Puja 2025 greetings, Kojagara Puja images and wallpapers, Bengali Lakshmi Puja 2025 WhatsApp stickers and Kojagara Vrat Facebook status pictures with family and friends.

The annual celebration of Kojagara Puja falls on the full moon day in the month of Ashwin. The celebration of Kojagara Puja is usually a night-long vigil and people observe a stringent Kojagara Vrat throughout the Purnima day. There is a mythological folklore that is often associated with the celebration of Kojagara Puja. According to the Kojagara Vrat Story, Goddess Lakshmi visits the world on the night of Ashwin Purnima and She bestows wealth and prosperity on those devotees who are awakened on this night. Sharad Purnima 2025 Wishes and Greetings: Send WhatsApp Messages, Ashwina Purnima Images and HD Wallpapers To Celebrate Kojagiri Purnima.

It is believed to be an extremely auspicious day that is believed to bring goodness, health and prosperity to one and all. People often get together as a community to celebrate this day. As we prepare to celebrate Kojagara Vrat 2025, here are some Happy Kojagara Vrat 2025 wishes and messages, Kojagara Puja 2025 greetings, Kojagara Puja images and wallpapers, Bengali Lakshmi Puja 2025 WhatsApp stickers and Kojagara Vrat Facebook status pictures that you can post online. When Is Lakshmi Puja 2025 in Diwali Week? Know Laxmi Puja Date, Pradosh Kaal Muhurat, Auspicious Timings and Significance To Worship Devi Lakshmi.

Kojagara Puja 2025 Greeting (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Kojagara Puja 2025 Greeting Reads: MAY MAA LAKSHMI BLESS YOUR HOME WITH WEALTH, HAPPINESS, AND PROSPERITY ON THIS AUSPICIOUS KOJAGARI LAKSHMI PUJA.

Kojagara Puja 2025 Greeting (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Kojagara Puja 2025 Greeting Reads: WISHING YOU A JOYFUL KOJAGARI LAKSHMI PUJA FILLED WITH BLESSINGS, PEACE, AND TOGETHERNESS.

Kojagari Lakshmi Puja Wishes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Kojagari Lakshmi Puja Wishes: MAY THE DIVINE GRACE OF GODDESS LAKSHMI BRING ABUNDANCE AND SUCCESS TO YOUR LIFE THIS KOJAGARA PURNIMA.

Subho Lokkhi Pujo Message (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Subho Lokkhi Pujo Message: ON THIS HOLY NIGHT OF KOJAGARI LAKSHMI PUJA, MAY YOUR FAMILY BE SHOWERED WITH LOVE, HARMONY, AND FORTUNE.

Bengali Lakshmi Puja Greeting (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Bengali Lakshmi Puja Greeting: MAY THE LIGHT OF THE FULL MOON AND BLESSINGS OF MAA LAKSHMI BRIGHTEN YOUR PATH FOREVER. HAPPY KOJAGARI LAKSHMI PUJA!

The celebration of Kojagara Puja coincides with the commemoration of Sharad Purnima in other parts of the country. The observance of the Kojagara Vrat, by abstaining from consuming any food and observing a night-long prayer vigil is all believed to help appease Goddess Lakshmi on this auspicious day. It is interesting to note that while Goddess Lakshmi is revered diligently by people in Eastern parts of India on this day, most people across the country offer these prayers on the occasion of Ashvin Amavasya or Diwali.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 06, 2025 09:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).