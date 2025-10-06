Sharad Purnima, also known as Ashwina Purnima Vrat, holds deep religious, cultural, and spiritual importance in Hinduism. This day holds great significance as Sharad Purnima is considered the night when the moon shines in its full glory with all sixteen kalaas. This year, Sharada Purnima Vrat 2025 falls on Monday, October 6. Sharad Purnima is considered the night when the moon shines in its full glory with all sixteen kalaas. Hindus believe that on this night, the moon’s rays have special healing properties and are filled with nectar i.e. Amrit, which nourishes both body and soul. As Sharad Purnima Vrat 2025 nears, we have curated a list of Happy Sharad Purnima Vrat wishes and messages, Sharad Purnima greetings and stickers, Sharad Purnima Vrat images that you can share with your family and friends. You can also download these Sharad Purnima photos online and share with your loved ones to celebrate this festive week. Sharad Purnima Wishes, Images and HD Wallpapers: Send WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, Quotes and Photos To Celebrate Kojagiri Purnima.

Sharad Purnima also marks the end of the monsoon season and the beginning of the harvest. The cooling moonlight is said to balance the body’s energies, improve immunity, and promote mental peace. Sharad Purnima celebrates the night that the rasalila was performed between Krishna and the gopis of Braj. To participate in this divine dance, Lord Shiva took the form of Gopisvara Mahadeva. The descriptions of this night are given in the Brahma Purana, Skanda Purana, Brahma Vaivarta Purana, and the Linga Purana.

Sharad Purnima 2025 Wishes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Sharad Purnima 2025 Greeting Reads: May the Full Moon of This Auspicious Day Bless You and Your Family With Happiness and Good Health. Happy Sharad Purnima!

Sharad Purnima 2025 Wishes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Sharad Purnima 2025 Greeting Reads: Warm Wishes on Sharad Purnima to You. May the Softness of Moonshine Bring Along Health, Happiness and Joy in Your Life.

Sharad Purnima 2025 Wishes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Sharad Purnima 2025 Greeting Reads: Wish You a Happy Kojagiri Purnima. May You and Your Child Be Bestowed With the Choicest Blessings of the Almighty on This Full Moon.

Sharad Purnima 2025 Greetings (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Happy Sharad Purnima 2025 WhatsApp Message Reads: May Happiness and Glory Surround You and Your Loved Ones on This Day! Wishing a Blessed Kojagiri Lakshmi Puja to You.

Sharad Purnima 2025 Greetings (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Ashwina Purnima Greeting Reads: I Wish You and Your Family Prosperity, Happiness and Success on the Occasion of Kojagiri Lakshmi Puja.

As per Hindu beliefs, it is also believed that, on this full moon night, the Goddess Lakshmi descends on the earth to watch the actions of human beings. Sharad Purnima holds great significance in the Swaminarayan Sampradaya, particularly within BAPS, as it marks the birth of Gunatitanand Swami, who is ontologically believed to be Aksharbrahman. In many regions Sharad Purnima is known as Kojagara Purnima when Kojagara Vrat is observed for the whole day.

