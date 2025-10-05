Lakshmi Puja is an auspicious Hindu occasion that is celebrated on the third day of Diwali. It is one of the most significant rituals dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, prosperity, and fortune. Lakshmi Puja 2025 is on Monday, October 20. On this day, devotees decorate their homes with great enthusiasm, light lamps to welcome the Goddess. As per religious beliefs, it is said that Goddess Lakshmi visits the cleanest and brightest homes, blessing families with abundance and happiness. Diwali 2025 5 Days Dates in India Calendar: When Is Dhanteras, Naraka Chaturdashi, Lakshmi Puja and Bhai Dooj?

According to drikpanchang, the Lakshmi Puja Muhurat starts at 19:40 to 20:29 pm. The Pradosh Kaal time will be from 18:04 to 20:29 while the Vrishabha Kaal will be from 19:40 to 21:44. The Amavasya Tithi Begins at 15:44 on October 20, 2025 and will end at 17:54 on October 21, 2025. In this article, let’s know more about the Lakshmi Puja 2025 date, shubh muhurat and the significance of the auspicious day.

Lakshmi Puja 2025 Date and Timings

Lakshmi Puja 2025 falls on Monday, October 20.

The Lakshmi Puja Muhurat starts at 19:40 to 20:29.

The Pradosh Kaal time will be from 18:04 to 20:29, while the Vrishabha Kaal will be from 19:40 to 21:44.

The Amavasya Tithi Begins at 15:44 on October 20 and will end at 17:54 on October 21.

Lakshmi Puja Significance

Lakshmi Puja holds deep cultural and spiritual importance for Hindus across India. The main ritual on the day of Lakshmi Puja involves placing idols or images of Goddess Lakshmi along with Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles, and performing prayers with flowers, incense, sweets, and diyas. Families also prepare elaborate offerings and chant mantras to seek prosperity and peace. On this day, lighting diyas in every corner of the house invites wisdom and good fortune.

