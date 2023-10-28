Kojagari Lakshmi Puja 2023 Date, Time and Shubh Muhurat: Kojagari Lakshmi Puja, also known as Lokkhi Puja, is a significant Hindu festival celebrated in various parts of India, especially West Bengal and other regions with a Bengali population. This occasion, observed on the full moon night in the Bengali month of Ashwin (usually in October), is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth, prosperity, and good fortune.

Kojagari Lakshmi Puja 2023 Date & Shubh Muhurat

Kojagara Puja on Saturday, October 28, 2023

Kojagara Puja Nishita Time - 23:39 to 24:31+

Kojagari Lakshmi Puja Significance

Kojagari Lakshmi Puja holds great significance in Hindu culture. The name "Kojagari" is derived from the Bengali word "Kojagara," which means "who is awake." According to tradition, Goddess Lakshmi visits devotees' homes on the night of the full moon, searching for those who are awake and engaged in her worship. It is believed that she bestows blessings, wealth, and prosperity upon those who observe the puja with devotion.

Kojagari Lakshmi Puja Vidhi (Rituals)

Preparations: The day of Kojagari Lakshmi Puja begins with cleaning and decorating homes. Rangoli designs and alpana (decorative patterns) are created at the entrance to welcome the goddess.

Setting Up the Altar: An altar is prepared for the puja. A picture or idol of Goddess Lakshmi, often shown sitting on a lotus with two elephants on her sides, is placed at the center.

Lakshmi Puja: The main puja involves the lighting of oil lamps, incense, and the offering of flowers, fruits, and sweets to the goddess. Devotees chant mantras and hymns dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi to seek her blessings.

Laxmi Arati: A traditional arati (ceremonial worship with light) is performed, accompanied by the ringing of bells and singing devotional songs.

Observing Fast: Many devotees observe a day-long fast and break it after performing the puja.

Prasad Distribution: After the puja, devotees distribute prasad (blessed offerings) to family members and guests.

Moon Worship: The moon is also worshipped during this night. Water is offered to the moon, symbolising the divine connection between Goddess Lakshmi and the moon.

How To Draw Alpona Design For Lokkhi Puja?

Lokkhi Puja Alpona Designs for Beginners

Lokkhi Puja Vidhi in Bengali

Celebrations and Customs

Kojagari Lakshmi Puja is a time of joy and festivity. Families come together to perform the puja, seeking blessings for wealth, prosperity, and the well-being of their loved ones. The custom of staying awake through the night is also a significant part of the celebration. People often engage in cultural programs, sing traditional songs, and enjoy sweets and special dishes.

Kojagari Lakshmi Puja or Lokkhi Puja is not just a religious observance but also a cultural celebration. It is a time to express gratitude for the blessings of wealth and prosperity while nurturing faith and devotion to Goddess Lakshmi. The rituals and customs associated with this festival add a touch of tradition and spirituality to the lives of those who observe it, making Kojagari Lakshmi Puja a cherished event in the Hindu calendar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2023 07:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).