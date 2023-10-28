Kojagara Purnima, also known as Sharad Purnima, is a popular Hindu festival celebrated on the full moon day of the Hindu lunar month of Ashwin. The auspicious festival marks the end of the monsoon season and usually falls in the month of September or October in the Gregorian calendar. The full moon night is celebrated in different ways in various cultural regions across South Asia. This year, Kojagara Purnima 2023 will be celebrated on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The day is also popularly known as Kumara Purnima, Navanna Purnima, Kojagrat Purnima or Kaumudi Purnima. As Kojagara Purnima 2023 nears, here’s the list of Dos and Don'ts you should know. Sharad Purnima 2023 Date, Time and Special Kheer Recipe: When Is Kojagiri Purnima? Know the Significance of One of the Most Auspicious Days in the Year.

Dos

Clean your house before Kojagara Purnima or Sharad Purnima. It is said that Goddess Lakshmi visits only clean homes.

Many people observe a fast on Kojagara Purnima. They abstain from food and sometimes even water throughout the day, breaking their fast only after sighting the full moon in the evening.

On Kojagara Purnima, worship Goddess Lakshmi as it is believed that the Goddess walks the earth on this night.

Devotees also worship Lord Indra and Lord Shiva on this day. Special puja and prayers are offered to seek blessings, wealth, and prosperity.

On the night of Sharad Purnima, devotees should worship the moon God.

Make kheer and keep it in the open in front of the moonlight in a silver vessel and consume the kheer later.

Doing charity on this day is considered auspicious. It could be food, clothing, money, or other essentials. Kojagari Lakshmi Puja 2023 Date, Lokkhi Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat and Significance; All You Need To Know About Kojagara Vrat on Sharad Purnima.

Don'ts

Abstain from consuming non-vegetarian food on this day.

Avoid negative thoughts, words, and actions. It's a day to focus on positivity and spirituality.

Refrain from consuming alcohol or any form of intoxicant on this day.

Don’t keep your house dirty.

The Kojagara Puja Nishita Time begins at 10:58 PM and will last till 11:49 PM on October 28. The Puja Nishita Time duration will be 51 minutes. On this day, devotees worship many Hindu divine pairs like Radha Krishna, Shiva Parvati and Lakshmi Narayana are worshipped along with Chandra, the moon deity.

