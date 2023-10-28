Kojagari Purnima, also known as Sharad Purnima, is a popular religious festival celebrated on the full moon day of the Hindu lunar month of Ashwin, which usually falls in the month of September or October in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Sharada Purnima 2023 will be celebrated on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The moonrise timing on the day of Kojagiri Purnima is 04:42 PM. The auspicious day marks the end of the monsoon season. Kojagari Purnima is known by several other names like Kumara Purnima, Navanna Purnima, Kojagrat Purnima or Kaumudi Purnima. On the day of Kojagari Purnima, many pairs of Hindu deities like Radha-Krishna, Shiva-Parvati and Lakshmi-Narayana are worshipped along with Chandra, the moon deity. These deities are offered flowers and kheer to mark the auspicious day. Kojagari Lakshmi Puja 2023 Date, Lokkhi Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat and Significance; All You Need To Know About Kojagara Vrat on Sharad Purnima.

Sharad or Kojagiri Purnima 2023 Date

Kojagari Purnima 2023 will be celebrated on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

Significance of Sharad Purnima

Kojagiri Purnima, or Sharad Purnima, is one of the most famous Purnimas in the Hindu Calendar. Hence, worshipping Chandrama on the day of Sharad Purnima is considered very significant. It is believed that Sharad Purnima is the only day in the year when the moon comes out with all sixteen Kala(s). The full moon night is celebrated in different ways in various cultural regions across South Asia. Lokkhi Puja 2023 Date and Time: When Is Kojagari Laxmi Puja? Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Alpona Design Videos and Significance of Auspicious Day on Sharad Purnima.

Importance of Kheer on Sharad Purnima

Kheer, a sweet dish widely prepared in India by boiling milk, rice, and sugar (there are several variations to this popular pudding) on Sharad Purnima as one believes keeping it under the moonlight makes it equivalent to Amrit or "immortality." One who consumes this kheer will be received with endless prosperity, wisdom and good health.

How to Make Kheer? Watch Video for Easy Recipe

Understand Importance of Kheer For Sharad Purnima 2023

As per Hindu beliefs, each human quality is associated with a certain Kala, and it is believed that the combination of sixteen different Kala(s) creates a perfect human personality. As per religious texts, Lord Krishna was born with all sixteen Kala(s), and he was the complete incarnation of Lord Vishnu, while Lord Rama was born with twelve Kala(s).

