Kokila Vrat 2020 Details: The observance of Kokila Vrat is considered very significant for the people of the Hindu community. Kokila Vrat is observed in the worship of Devi Sati and Lord Shiva. It is said the occasion of Kokila Vrat is mainly observed by women who pray to god and perform rituals to ensure better health and prosperity for their loved ones. There are a lot of things to know when it comes to Kokila Vrat. If you, too, are searching for details of Kokila Vrat 2020 – its date, timings, rituals, significance, puja vidhi, Purnima tithi and more, then you have arrived at the right place. In this article, we bring you all the details related to Kokila Vrat, a day, dedicated to worshipping Devi Sati and Lord Shiva.

Kokila Vrat 2020 Date

The festive event of Kokila Vrat is celebrated on the full moon day (Purnima) in the holy month of Ashadha, as per the Hindu Samwat calendar, also known as Ashadha Purnima. This year, it will fall on July 4, i.e. Saturday.

Kokila Vrat 2020 Auspicious Timings: Purnima Tithi and Puja Muhurat

Kokila Vrat 2020 Date: July 4, 2020; i.e. Saturday

Kokila Vrat 2020 Pradosh Puja Muhurat: July 4, 07:20 PM to 09:29 PM | Time: ­ 02 Hours 09 Mins

Kokila Vrat 2020 Purnima Tithi Begins – July 4, i.e. Saturday from 11:33 AM

Kokila Vrat 2020 Purnima Tithi Ends – July 5, i.e. Sunday, till 10:13 AM

Kokila Vrat 2020 Rituals

The festive occasion of Kokila Vrat sees people worship not only the deities and idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Sati, but also animals, plants, birds, and trees as well. One of the most worshipped animals on this auspicious day is a cow, as it is said that more than 330 million gods and goddesses reside in her.

On this day, women are said to wake up and bathe before the sunrise. They begin their day by worshipping the Sun, and the first element of food is offered to the Holy Cow. A very important ritual that begins on this day is of feeding the idol/model (clay, stone) of a cuckoo bird. This continues for the next eight days. People have to offer turmeric, sandalwood, sindoor, and Ganga Jal. For people who don't know, the cuckoo in this Kokila Vrat puja symbolises Goddess Parvati.

Kokila Vrat Significance

It is said that women who follow all the rituals of Kokila Vrat are blessed to be ‘Akhand Saubhagyavati’, which means they will never experience a phase of widowhood in their life. It is believed that she would always die before her husband. It is also said that when women observe fasting, i.e. Kokila Vrat, on these eight days, they get a very kind, loving, and caring husband. IN a nutshell, following rituals, including fasting, is considered very auspicious for women for their married life.

We wish you all a very ‘Happy Kokila Vrat 2020’. We hope you observe a healthy day and have a great married life.

