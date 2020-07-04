Guru Purnima 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Guru Purnima is the annual celebration of the birth of Ved Vyasa. It is also known as Vyasa Purnima and is commemorated in the Hindu month of Ashadha. Guru Purnima 2020 will be celebrated on July 5 and is celebrated in India, Nepal and Bhutan by the Hindus, Jains and Buddhists. Guru Purnima is seen as an opportunity to celebrate all the gurus or teachers in our life and people often send Guru Purnima Images, Guru Purnima HD Wallpapers, Guru Purnima Wishes, Happy Guru Purnima 2020 greetings, Guru Purnima messages, Guru Purnima 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Guru Purnima Facebook Status Pictures to their friends, family and all the teachers that they truly cherish. Guru Purnima 2020 Date and Significance: Shubh Muhurat, Puja Tithi and Celebrations Related to Vyasa Purnima.

How to Download Guru Purnima 2020 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Guru Purnima WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store. There are numerous apps providing colourful stickers for WhatsApp to wish your teachers and mentors on the auspicious day of Guru Purnima. HERE is the link to download Happy Guru Purnima 2020 WhatsApp Stickers.

Happy Guru Purnima (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Very Happy Guru Purnima to You Sir. You Are One Person Who Has Always Inspired Me and Guided Me Towards My Goals.

Happy Guru Purnima (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Stick to the Way You Are Now, Follow the Paths Shown by Your Guru, the Shine Will Come to You, You Will Be the Star of Your Life, Happy Guru Purnima!

Happy Guru Purnima (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Are the Inspiration Who Made Me Fight Every Hurdle in Life. It Wouldn’t Have Been Possible Without You. Happy Guru Purnima!

Happy Guru Purnima (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Guru Aapke Upkar Ka, Kaise Chukau Main Mol, Lakh Keemati Dhan Bhala, Guru Hain Mere Anmol. हैप्पी गुरु पूर्णिमा!

The celebration of Guru Purnima has been an important part of our tradition, where we revere the teachers who have played a key role in shaping our lives. Guru Purnima celebrations usually revolve around revering the spiritual teachers or leaders and showering them with love. The festival was revived by Mahatma Gandhi to pay tribute to his spiritual guru Shrimad Rajchandra. Some people also take this opportunity to thank their life coaches or guides who have helped them through a difficult time as well as academicians and teachers who have played a key role in shaping our future. Wish you all a very Happy Guru Purnima 2020!

