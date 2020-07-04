It is Bendur 2020 today, for the farmers in Maharashtra. Every year, Maharashtra Bendur 2020 is celebrated by farmers to honour the farm animals, decorate and worship them. For farmers, their land, farm animals and tools are utmost important, as they help them in work and boost India’s agriculture. Followed by the observation of Bendur, there is another bull festival called Bail Pola. As we celebrate the auspicious day, in this article, we bring you Maharashtra Bendur 2020 wishes and HD images for free download online. The Bendur 2020 wallpapers will be useful to share along with WhatsApp stickers, Bail Pola Facebook greetings and messages to celebrate the day. So, scroll down and download the Maharashtra Bendur 2020 wishes, images and messages to celebrate the day that marks the importance of farm animals.

For farmers, their cattle are significant as they are used in the agricultural process like ploughing the fields. During the Bendur 2020 festival, the farmers would wake up early in the morning, decorate their cattle and parade them through the village, honouring their contribution in farming. The animals are bathed and their horns are coloured too, as part of the decoration. Aside from worshipping the cattle, Maharashtra Bendur 2020 can also be celebrated by exchanging greetings, Bail Pola wishes, Bendur images, HD wallpapers, Facebook messages and photos to celebrate the festival. You can wish your near ones, Happy Bendur Day 2020, by sending the images below, and thank the farmers and also honour the farm animals, for everything they do to improve our agriculture.

Maharashtra Bendur 2020 Image (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You Happy Maharashtra Bendur 2020

Maharashtra Bendur Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Maharashtra Bendur 2020 to You and Your Family.

Maharashtra Bendur Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Maharashtra Bendur 2020

Maharashtra Bendur Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You A Very Happy Maharashtra Bendur 2020

Maharashtra Bendur 2020 WhatsApp Stickers

For all festivals and events, WhatsApp has unveiled many stickers, dedicated honouring significant days. Likewise, for Bendur Day 2020, Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE to download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers. We hope that the above Maharashtra Bendur 2020 images and wishes will be useful to you, as we celebrate the Bail Pola day.

