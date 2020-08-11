Janmashtami 2020 Details: Janmashtami is one of the most important festivals for the people of the Hindu community. The festival is one of the most-awaited festivals, as it commemorates the birth of Lord Krishna – the 8th avatar of God Vishnu. From Kanhaiya to Ladoo Gopal and Nandlaal, devotees address Lord Krishna with several names. Janamashtami is also known by different names such as Saatam-Aatham, Yadukulashtami, Krishnasthami, Gokul Ashtami, etc. There are a lot of rituals that people follow on the festive occasion of Janmashtami. If you are searching for details about Janmashtami 2020 – its date, pooja timings, rituals, significance, and more – then you have come to the right place.

What is the date of Janamashtami 2020?

The festival of Janmashtami is observed on the 8th day (Asthami) under Rohini Nakshatra. As per the Amanta calendar, Lord Krishna’s birth took place in the month of Shravana, whereas as per the Purnimantha calendar his birth occurs in the month of Bhadrapada. When it comes to the Gregorian calendar, the day usually comes in August or September.

This year, Janmashtami will be observed on August 12, i.e. Wednesday. However, the celebrations will begin from August 11’s midnight i.e. Tuesday midnight, celebrating his birthday.

What are auspicious timings (shubh muhurat) of Janmashtami 2020?

Mid Night Moment – 12:43 AM, August 13, i.e. Thursday

Chandrodaya Moment – 12:50 AM, August 13 Krishna Dashami, i.e. Thursday

Ashtami Tithi Begins – 09:06 AM on Aug 11, 2020, i.e. Tuesday

Ashtami Tithi Ends – 11:16 AM on Aug 12, 2020, i.e. Wednesday

Rohini Nakshatra Begins – 03:27 AM on Aug 13, 2020, i.e. Thursday

Rohini Nakshatra Ends – 05:22 AM on Aug 14, 2020, i.e. Friday

What are the rituals of Janmashtami?

There are several rituals that people follow on Janmashtami. Many observe complete fasting, while others observe partial fasting. The fasting usually begins from midnight – the time of Lord Krishna’s birth. Devotees sing devotional songs and bhajans in his praise. They also conduct Poojas while commemorating the birth of the 8th incarnation of Lord Vishnu, Krishna, also known as Kanha by many.

In Maharashtra, people celebrate the occasion by organising ‘Dahi Handi’ programmes. In general, people throng the holy Krishna temples as well, especially the ones in Mathura and Vrindavan. There are kite-flying competitions as well. The atmosphere is electrifying and extremely devotional.

So, what are the items needed for Janmashtami Pooja?

One can do a Krishna Asthami pooja with any number of holy items offered to God. It all depends on the true and genuine devotion. However, when we talk about ideal Pooja Thali for Janmashtami, then are some standard items that you need to keep with you beforehand.

Lord Krishna's idol wrapped in new clothes and a cradle

A Conch, a flute and few ornaments

Pooja thali should have incense sticks, fresh flowers, ghee, earthen lamp (Diya), roli, rice, elaichi (cardamom), supari, sindoor, paan leaves, and water.

To make Panchamrit, you will need Milk, Curd, Gangajal, Honey and Ghee.

A book containing Lord Krishna's Arti.

What is the significance of Janmasthami?

The occasion of Janmasthami marks the birth of Lord Krishna – 8th incarnation of Lord Vishnu – who is considered to be one of the most worshipped deities by the people of the Hindu community. His birth is said to take place for several reasons as per the Hindu culture. Devotees who worship him whole-heartedly pray sincerely, and follow all the rituals on this festive event of Janmasthami, then he/she is said to be blessed immensely by him.

Call it out of love, duty, or respect; people do follow rituals, sing songs and dance to melodious music.

