Janmashtami 2020 is here and the festival of Gopalashtami, celebrated on August 11 this year will not see major pomp and fanfare due to coronavirus pandemic. Lord Krishna was born on Janmashtami and normally it is celebrated with great enthusiasm. Right from decorated jhulas, mandir and lord Krishna idol to getting fresh and ready for prayers, Janmashtami aka Gokulashtami is a popular festival in India. Apart from all this, on this day women get ready by following the sixteen makeup steps also known as Solah Shringar. It is considered auspicious to apply henna aka Mehendi on this festival and other holy functions since ancient times. So in addition to new clothes, ornaments, you must check out some easy 5 min simple designs of mehndi that are extremely pretty.

If you haven't wished your loved ones, here are some of the Happy Krishna Janmashtami Messages in Hindi, Laddu Gopal HD photos, Janmashtami 2020 HD wallpapers, Lord Krishna HD Images, Janmashtami 2020 WhatsApp Status video download, Gokulashtami 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Janmashtami 2020 Facebook Status Pictures with their friends and family to bring in this day.

The Mehendi designs we will share with you are extremely simple mehndi designs and can be applied to even kids especially if she is dressed as Radha. Check out some of the simple mehndi designs backhand, simple mehndi designs for hands step by step to feet Mehendi designs we are here with a list of selected Mehndi pattern images and tutorials. Here's a collection of easy mehndi designs for Janmashtami, latest mehndi designs for Janmashtami, mehndi design for Janmashtami Arabic, Mehandi designs for Janmashtami, and more. We have got you special Indian mehndi designs for this significant day. Check out our pics and videos below. Happy Janmashtami 2020 Wishes and Shri Krishna HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, Gokulashtami Photos, GIFs and Greetings to Celebrate Krishna Janmashtami.

Krishna Portrait Mehendi Design

Mehndi Backhand Design

Full Hand Indian Mehendi Design

Shree Krishna Mehndi Design tutorial (Watch Video):

On Gokulashtami, Bal Gopal is worshipped as a small baby and it is believed that Laddu Gopal can steal all the troubles of the house. So it is not necessary to leave the house, you can worship the lord at home and also protect others from COVID-19.

