New York, September 1: Labor Day, the federal holiday honoring American workers, has arrived. Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer across the US, celebrated annually on the first Monday of September. The holiday is synonymous with long weekends, beach outings, barbecues, and major retail sales.

While most businesses and supermarkets remain open on Labor Day 2025, some may operate on reduced hours or close entirely today, September 1. Before heading out for your cookout supplies, shopping spree, or travel plans, check which services are available and what will remain closed on Labor Day 2025. Is US Stock Market Open or Closed Today, September 1, for Labor Day 2025? Know if Trading Will Happen on NYSE and Nasdaq Today.

What's Closed on Labor Day 2025 in US?

Govt Offices

State and local courts and administrative offices will be closed on September 1. Federal offices and government buildings, like the DMV and public libraries, will also be closed.

Banks

Most banks will be closed for the federal banking holiday, although online banking services and ATMs will remain open. The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will be closed. Labor Day 2025 Wishes and Greetings: Send Messages, Thankful Quotes, Images and HD Wallpapers on the US Federal Holiday To Honour the American Labor Movement.

Postal Services in the US

The United States Postal Service (USPS) will suspend mail pickup and delivery today in observance of Labor Day. As a federal holiday, all USPS locations will be closed. UPS will also pause regular operations, with no standard pickups or deliveries. However, UPS Express Critical, the company’s urgent delivery service, will remain operational for time-sensitive shipments.

Retailers

Costco warehouses will be closed for the holiday, giving their workers the day off.

What's Open on Labor Day 2025?

Most major retailers will remain open on Labor Day, including Walmart, Target, Home Depot, and Trader Joe’s. Stores under the Kroger umbrella, such as Kroger, Pick ‘n Save, Harris Teeter, Fred Meyer, and Ralphs, will also operate under regular hours. Aldi locations will be open with reduced hours depending on the store, while most Whole Foods locations will welcome shoppers as usual, though customers are advised to confirm local hours.

CVS stores and pharmacies will stay open, though hours may vary. Walgreens stores will also be open, but most of its pharmacies, except 24-hour and select locations, will be closed.

