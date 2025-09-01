Labor Day in the United States, observed on the first Monday of September, honours the contributions and achievements of American workers. It originated in the late 19th century during the labor movement, a time when workers fought for fair wages, reasonable hours, and safer working conditions. The holiday was officially recognised in 1894. Beyond its historical importance, Labor Day symbolises respect for the dignity of work and the role of labor in shaping the nation’s growth and prosperity. It also serves as an unofficial end to summer, marked by parades, community gatherings, and family celebrations. To mark Labor Day 2025 on September 1, we bring you Labor Day 2025 wishes, greetings, messages, thankful quotes, images and HD wallpapers to mark the US federal holiday. Bank Holidays September First Week: Banks To Remain Closed for 5 Days Between September 1-7; Check Complete List of Bank Holiday Dates.

Labor Day Wishes

Labor Day Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Labor Day Greetings

Happy Labor Day Images For Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Labor Day Messages

Happy Labor Day Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Labor Day Images

Labor Day Images For the US Federal Holiday (Photo Credits: File Image)

Labour Day Wallpapers

Labour Day Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

Labor Day Quotes

Labor Day Quotes For the US Federal Holiday (Photo Credits: File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)