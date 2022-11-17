India observes Balidan Diwas or Lala Lajpat Rai's Death anniversary on November 17 every year as the Indian freedom fighter was martyred in 1928 on this day after a fortnight of getting injured in a lathicharge by the police during a protest against the Simon Commission. Lala Lajpat Rai played a major role in India’s struggle for independence from British Rule and he was also called Punjab Kesari. He was born on January 28, 1865, and joined a government college in Lahore to study law in 1880. This is where he came in contact with future freedom fighters like Lala Hans Raj and Pandit Guru Dutt. On his 94th death anniversary, learn all about the brave freedom fighter. Bhagat Singh Birth Anniversary 2022: Netizens Share Inspirational Quotes, Images, Greetings and Facts to Pay Tribute to The Indian Freedom Fighter.

Lajpat Rai was deeply influenced by the Hindu reformist movement of Swami Dayanand Saraswati. He joined the Indian National Congress in 1886 and was even in the United States during World War I. He founded many organisations like Arya Gazette, Hisar congress, Hisar Arya Samaj, Hisar Bar Council, and National DAV Managing Committee. Many young revolutionaries like Chandra Shekhar Azad and Bhagat Singh were deeply inspired by him. He went to the US in 1917 where he founded the Indian Home Rule League of America in New York. Chandra Shekhar Azad 90th Death Anniversary: People Took to Twitter to Pay Tribute to India’s Fearless Freedom Fighter.

He died on November 17 due to his injuries from the lathicharge. British police officer James Scott’s blow was believed to have been the main cause of his death, due to which Azad, Bhagat Singh and other revolutionaries even planned to kill Scott to avenge Lala Lajpat Rai’s death.

