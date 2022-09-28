The well-known freedom fighter credited with the legendary slogan "Inquilab Zindabad", Bhagat Singh played a crucial role in India's Independence struggle against colonial rule. The man who refused to bow down to the atrocities of the British Empire was born on 27 September 1907 in the village of Banga in the Lyallpur district of Punjab in what was then British India and is today Pakistan. To celebrate his 115th birth anniversary on Wednesday, 28 September, netizens took to Twitter to share Bhagat Singh Birth Anniversary 2022 quotes, images, intriguing facts and greetings of the day.

Bhagat Singh Birth Anniversary 2022 Tweets

They may kill me, but they cannot kill my ideas. They can crush my body, but they will not be able to crush my spirit. ~ Sardar Bhagat Singh #ShaheedBhagatSingh pic.twitter.com/LAzL7z5ejg — ਦੀਪ ਸੰਧੂ Deep Sandhu (@_Deep_KSandhu) September 28, 2022

Bhagat Singh Birth Anniversary Images

Grand Salute to the Legend #BhagatSingh on his Birth Anniversary. pic.twitter.com/36uOorjTb0 — आकाश aaкasн 🇮🇳 (@Liberal_Indians) September 27, 2022

Bhagat Singh Jayanti 2022 Quotes

Tributes to the great freedom fighter Bhagat Singh ji, who sacrificed his life in youth for the freedom of the country, on his birth anniversary 🙏#BhagatSingh pic.twitter.com/d0lmgVe1oo — 𝐀𝐚𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐰𝐚𝐦𝐢(𝐀-𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐑⭐🇮🇳) (@AaidanSwami) September 28, 2022

Bhagat Singh Birthday Greetings

Humble Homage to Shaheed-e-Azam, Bhagat Singh on his Jayanti today 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/FyB7YUXMvd — Rachit Seth (@rachitseth) September 28, 2022

Bhagat Singh Jayanti Tweets

"They may kill me, but they cannot kill my ideas. They can crush my body, but they will not be able to crush my spirit." "Bombs and pistols do not make a revolution. Tribute to #BhagatSingh on his 115th birth anniversary. #InquilabZindabad 🌹🌹🌹#BhagatSingh pic.twitter.com/jx3F1dFbj9 — Sandeep Dharm Singh Dhaka 🇮🇳 (@Sandeepdhaka9) September 28, 2022

