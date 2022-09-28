The well-known freedom fighter credited with the legendary slogan "Inquilab Zindabad", Bhagat Singh played a crucial role in India's Independence struggle against colonial rule. The man who refused to bow down to the atrocities of the British Empire was born on 27 September 1907 in the village of Banga in the Lyallpur district of Punjab in what was then British India and is today Pakistan. To celebrate his 115th birth anniversary on Wednesday, 28 September, netizens took to Twitter to share Bhagat Singh Birth Anniversary 2022 quotes, images, intriguing facts and greetings of the day.

