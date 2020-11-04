The auspicious festival of Karwa Chauth is here, and women are indulged in the beautiful traditions and rituals dedicated to the vrat puja. Women don’t even drink water throughout the festival day, making it a nirjala vrat. With Karva Chauth 2020 ongoing, Hindu married need to prepare their thali for Katha in the evening. They would read the Karva Chauth Katha in the early evening hours and break their fast after their moonrise. With only a few hours remaining for the Katha, you must be lesser time to decorate Karwa Chauth 2020 puja thali, considering there are other rituals to follow as well. This is why, we bring you Karwa Chauth 2020 last-minute Katha thali decoration ideas. These easy ways and DIY videos will help you arrange your Karva Chauth vrat puja thali for the auspicious celebration.

Karva Chauth is a significant celebration for the Hindu married women in India. They fast from dusk to dawn, dress up, wear traditional clothes and apply henna on their hands. From buying new outfits to matching pieces of jewellery, they do not leave any stone unturned to look like a new bride. Again, the Karva Chauth Katha thali is another important arrangement made by the women. Check out videos of last-minute Karwa Chauth 2020 Katha thali decoration ideas to make the festival fun, religious and devotional.

The thali consists of several things that include vermillion, rice grains, karva lota filled with water, a sweet, Diya, sindoor, red cloth, and chalani to view the moon. We hope you are enjoying the festival, as you continue to fast devotionally for the occasion. Happy Karva Chauth 2020, everyone!

