An auspicious occasion of Karwa Chauth is soon approaching. The festive day which sees women fasting for the long lives of their husband will be marked this year on November 4, 2020. Karwa Chauth falls on the Chaturthi of the Krishna Paksha of Hindu month of Kartik. According to tradition, women hold a Karva Chauth Vrat, a day-long fast and eat only when they see the moon at night. There is a Karwa Chauth Vrat Puja which is performed before eating the first bite of food. And to carry on the vrat puja, a list of things are required in the Karva Chauth Thali. If this is the first time you are observing the fast or want to know the list of things you will need for this fasting festival, you have reached the right place. In this article, we give you a detailed list of things that are needed for Karva Chauth Vrat Puja. Scroll on to find a detailed Karwa Chauth Puja Samagri.

The festival of Karwa Chauth is mostly observed in North Indian states and it is a very significant day for all married women. Unmarried girls can also observe this vrat and pray for a good husband. They celebrate this day in much enthusiasm and do all the adornments of Solah Shringar. Maa Durga is worshipped as women pray for the long lives of their partners. The Karva Chauth vrat starts early with a sargi, which is a pre-dawn meal. Women then break the fast at night after spotting the moon through a sieve. A Karva Chauth Vrat Puja is performed and one of the main things required in it, is the Karva Chauth Thali. Let us look at the entire list of Puja Samagri items.

Karwa Chauth Vrat Puja Samagri List:

A Plate/Thali for keeping all the Puja items.

Pitcher which is called the karwa.

Sieve

A diya (earthern lamp)

Cotton wick

Oil for lamp

Incense sticks /dhoop

Flowers

Haldi-kumkum

Chandan / Sandwalwood

Camphor or kapur

Match sticks

Some food grains

Sugar or sweets

Water

Red cloth

Honey

Raw Milk

Dakshina (money)

These are the things one needs to gather for the Karva Chauth Vrat. If you are following the tradition of fasting or someone in your family and friends is, do share this list with them so it can come in handy. It is quiet possible to miss out on something at the end of the day, so do make sure you have these things at home for celebration of the festive day. Wishing everyone Happy Karwa Chauth!

