Lord Parshuram Jayanti 2021 Details: The festive event of Lord Parshuram Jayanti is one of the major festivals of the Hindu community. The occasion celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram, who is considered the 6th incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The festival of Lord Parshuram Jayanti is also popularly celebrated as Akshaya Tritiya in different parts of the country. Some many rituals and customs are associated with Lord Parshuram Jayanti. If you are searching for more information about Lord Parshuram Jayanti 2021 – its puja date, puja muhurat timings, rituals, significance, and more, then look no further as we have covered it all for you. We bring all the important details about Lord Parshuram Jayanti 2021.

Lord Parshuram Jayanti 2021 Puja Date

The festive occasion of Lord Parshuram Jayanti falls on the third day (i.e., Tritiya) of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaisakh, as per the Hindu Samwat calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, Lord Parshuram Jayanti usually takes place in April and May. Hence, the festival of Lord Parshuram Jayanti 2021 will be observed on May 14, i.e., Friday.

Lord Parshuram Jayanti 2021: Puja Muhurat

Parashurama Jayanti Mahurat Date: Friday, May 14, 2021

Akshaya Tritiya Date: Friday, May 14, 2021

Tritiya Tithi Begins - 05:38 AM on May 14, 2021

Tritiya Tithi Ends - 07:59 AM on May 15, 2021

What Are the Fasting Rules, Puja Vidhi, and Other Rituals of Lord Parshuram Jayanti?

Devotees observe many rituals on the occasion of Lord Parshuram Jayanti. It is customary to wake up early in the morning and taking a bath before/during the sunrise as it is considered auspicious. People worship Lord Parshuram and Lord Vishnu in high regard to mark the celebrations of the day.

People wear new and fresh clothes before the puja and also clean their home temples. They offer fresh flowers, Chandan (sandalwood) paste, sweets, incense sticks, kumkum, traditional food, tulsi, etc.

Devotees also observe a special fast, i.e., Parshuram Jayanti Vrat, on this day. It is said that the vrat begins from the night before the festive event. Some strict observers of Parshuram Jayanti Vrat do not eat pulses and cereals, but only milk products and fruits.

Lord Parshuram Jayanti Significance

It is said that Lord Vishnu took the avatar of Lord Parshuram, as his 6th incarnation, to save the planet Earth from the Kings/Kshatriyas who were not performing their actions and duties sincerely. It is also believed that people who observe the vrat and rituals dutifully are blessed immensely. Couples, who are seeking a child, are blessed with a male child if they perform all the traditions with devotion.

Couples, who are seeking a child, are blessed with a male child if they perform all the traditions with devotion.

