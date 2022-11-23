Thanksgiving 2022 is almost here and people across the United States have been prepping for this day with great enthusiasm and valour. Every year, the last Thursday in the month of November is celebrated as Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving 2022 will be celebrated on November 24 and is bound to be filled with an array of grand festivities that have become synonymous with the observance. An integral part of Thanksgiving celebrations in the United States has been the grand Thanksgiving parades that take place across the country. Perhaps the most anticipated of them all is Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Yes, get ready for the 96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade! And with that some of the most important details such as the 96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade live stream, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022 live streaming online, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022 live telecast details and so much more.

After subtle celebrations for the past two years, to ensure safety during the global pandemic, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022 is bringing back the classic tradition in all its glory. And even if you are not in Manhattan or do not plan to step out on the streets on Thanksgiving, the magic of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade can still reach you, in the comfort of your home. Here’s everything you need to know about Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022 live streaming options and telecast details, how to watch Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and more. Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022 Date, Time and Route: All You Need To Know About the Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

When is Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022?

The Macy’s parade is a well-known Thanksgiving tradition that has also fascinated many across the world. Every year, on the occasion of Thanksgiving, the streets of Manhattan are grazed with giant balloons and floaties, colourful exciting performances and grand parades at this event. Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022 will take place on Thanksgiving Day (November 24) starting at 9 am EST (Eastern Standard Time). This translates to 6 am PST (Pacific Standard Time) and 7.30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022 Live Streaming

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day 2022 Parade will be telecasted live across the United States on NBC and can also be streamed online on Peacock. The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will begin at 9 am and go on till noon. The complete details of the parade include an easy-to-follow map with details of the lineup as well as the best spots to enjoy the parade live from the streets of Manhattan. The Parade will begin from West 77th Street and Central Park West and will end in front of Macy’s Herald Square.

The returning giant balloons at the Macy’s parade this year include “Astronaut Snoopy,” “The Boss Baby,” Chase from “Paw Patrol,” the Pillsbury Doughboy, Red Titan from “Ryan’s World,” Ronald McDonald, Papa Smurf from "The Smurfs,” “SpongeBob SquarePants” and Pikachu and Eevee from "Pokémon". This parade has a lot of importance for many people in the United States as it is considered to be the official kickstart to the holiday season. After the completion of the Thanksgiving celebration, people deck the halls and prepare for the grand festivities of Christmas. Here’s wishing everyone Happy Thanksgiving 2022!

