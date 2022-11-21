Thanksgiving Day is an annual national holiday in the United States where people celebrate the harvest and blessings of the past year. This day is marked with sumptuous feasts with family and friends and expressing gratitude for all that people have in their lives. The main attraction during Thanksgiving Day is The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, an annual parade in New York City, presented by the U.S.-based department store chain Macy's. In 2021, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade returned to its traditional in-person procession with 6,500 participants marching in the Parade. Macy's spokesperson Orlando Veras said the Parade team was "thrilled to be back," with approximately 2.5 million spectators lining the streets to watch the event. Thanksgiving 2022 Date in US: Know History, Significance and All About the Day That Celebrates the Blessings of the Past Year in the United States.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade History

The first Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was held in 1924 after a group of Macy's employees came up with the idea for the annual event. The parade has been held at the famous department store's Manhattan location in Herald Square.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022 Date, Time and Route

In 2022, the grand event will take place in Manhattan on Thursday, November 24 from 9 AM ET to Noon. The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade follows a 2.5-mile route through New York City. It will begin at West 77th Street & Canal Park West on the west side of Central Park and will move down Central Park, into the Theater District and end at Macy's Herald Square.

As per historical records, the first parade included elephants and other animals from the Central Park Zoo. The three-hour parade is held in Manhattan, ending outside Macy's Herald Square. The parade takes place from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Thanksgiving Day in the US. The event is being televised nationally on NBC since 1953. The Parade's workforce is made up of Macy's employees and their friends and family, all of whom work as volunteers.

