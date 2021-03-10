Maha Shivratri 2021 Details: Maha Shivratri is one of the significant festivals for the Hindu community. Maha Shivratri is celebrated annually amidst spectacular festivities. The auspicious occasion is observed in Lord Shiva's honour, who performed the Tandava, on this holy night of Maha Shivratri. There are several rituals devotees perform in high regards to Maha Shivratri. There's a lot to find out when it comes to the observance of Maha Shivratri. If you are searching for more information about the celebrations of Maha Shivratri 2021 – its date, shubh muhurat, rituals, significance, and more – then you have landed at the right place. Happy Mahashivratri 2021 Greetings in Hindi & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Messages, Holy Shiva Mantras, Status, SMS and Wishes To Celebrate Maha Shivaratri.

What Is the Date of Maha Shivratri 2021?

Every month, people celebrate the occasion of Shivratri. However, the Shivratri that falls in the holy month of Phalguna, as per the Hindu Samwat calendar, is celebrated as Maha Shivratri. This year, the festive event of Maha Shivratri will be observed on March 11, i.e., Thursday.

What Is the Shubh Muhurat (Auspicious Timings) of Maha Shivratri?

Maha Shivaratri 2021 Date & Time – March 11, 2021, Thursday

Nishita Kaal Puja Time – 12:24 AM to 01:12 AM, Mar 12

Shivaratri Parana Date & Time – March 12, 06:49 AM to 03:02 PM

Shivratri First Prahar Puja Time – 06:47 PM to 09:48 PM

Shivratri Second Prahar Puja Time – 09:48 PM to 12:48 AM, Mar 12

Shivratri Third Prahar Puja Time – 12:48 AM to 03:49 AM, Mar 12

Shivratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time – 03:49 AM to 06:49 AM, Mar 12

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins – 02:39 PM on March 11, 2021

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends – 03:02 PM on March 12, 2021

What Are the Rituals/Celebrations of Maha Shivratri?

There are several rituals and traditions devotees observe while marking the celebrations of Maha Shivratri. They are advised to wake up early in the morning and bath before sunrise. A lot of devotees observe fasting for the entire day, while some chose to observe fasting partially. This fasting on the day of Shivratri is popularly known as Shivratri Vratam. Mostly prefer having fruits and milk during the day.

Many devotees also bath for the second time in the day, during the evening hours, before visiting a Shiva Temple, or conducting Shiva pooja at their respective homes. People are advised to break their fasting on the next day after taking a bath. Why Is Dhatura Offered to Shivling? Know More Mahashivratri and the Significance of Thornapple for Lord Shiva.

There are bhajans, kirtans, devotional songs, and aartis that are sung in high praise of Lord Shiva. The Maha Shivratri is divided into four parts, i.e. four Prahaars, so that Shivratri pooja can be performed as many times in the night.

In a lot of temples, priests perform 'Rudrahisheka', where the idols of Lord Shiva are sprinkled and bathed with milk and honey. They offer prayers, sweets, fresh flowers, and other holy offerings during this time. Chanting 'Om Namah Shivay' 108 times is considered to be highly-blessing.

What Is the Significance of Maha Shivratri?

It is believed who performs the rituals and traditions on the night of Maha Shivratri is blessed with immense health and long life by Lord Shiva himself.

Several stories go about explaining the observance of Maha Shivratri. A popular legend says that on this night, Lord Shiva had consumed the poison – which was poisoning the world's oceans – and preserved it in his throat, with the help of a snake around his neck. The Gods who had approached Lord Shiva thanked him immensely for his heroic act, and hence as a mark of honour, celebrated the occasion as Maha Shivratri.

