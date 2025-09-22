Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti 2025 is celebrated on September 22. This annual commemoration is celebrated on Shukla Paksha Pratham in the month of Ashvin. The celebration of Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of the mighty Hindu king - Agrasen, who was often referred to as Maharaja Agrasen. The celebration of Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti is an important affair across Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan and is marked as a gazetted holiday. On the occasion of Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti 2025, people also share Happy Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti wishes and messages, Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti 2025 greetings, Happy Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti images and wallpapers, Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti Facebook status pictures and Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti WhatsApp quotes with family and friends.

The occasion of Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti is celebrated as a community event. It is common for the people from the Aggarwal community to mark this day with grand processions and community events. Maharaja Agrasen is believed to be a descendant of the Hindu deity, Shri Ramchandra's elder son, Kush. It is believed that the Aggarwal community began from Maharaja Agrasen and they celebrate his life, work and teachings. September 2025 Festivals, Special Days and Bank Holidays Calendar: List of National and International Events.

As we prepare to celebrate Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti, here are some Happy Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti wishes and messages, Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti 2025 greetings, Happy Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti images and wallpapers, Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti Facebook status pictures and Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti WhatsApp quotes that you can share with friends and family.

Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: We Are the Generation of Maharaja Agrasen and We Must Be Proud of It. Warm Wishes on the Occasion of Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti to All.

Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti Photos To Share Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Maharaja Agrasen Is Always There To Guide Us Towards a Path That Is a Progressive One for Our Society. Happy Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti to All.

Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You and Your Family a Very Happy Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti. Let Us Celebrate This Day by Remembering Our Legendary King.

Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti Messages and Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Take Inspiration From the Leadership of Maharaja Agrasen and Aim for a Positive and Progressive Life. Happy Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti to All.

Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti, Let Us Promise Ourselves That We Will Follow Our King and Always Work Towards Our Society. Happy Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti to All.

Maharaja Agrasen has been a core believer in compassion, unity and how he encouraged people to help each other in the community. Agrasena jayanti is celebrated across India among Agrahari, Agrawal, Barnwal and Jain. On this day, descendants of Agrasena busy themselves in social welfare activities. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti 2025!

