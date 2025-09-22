Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti 2025 will be marked on September 22. This annual observance is focused on celebrating the birth anniversary of the Hindu king Agrasen Maharaj. Celebrated on the fourth day of Ashwini tithi, the commemoration is an important day across Uttar Pradesh. On the occasion of Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti, people focus on reiterating his lessons and preaching, his life and work and also take out processions and community celebrations. As we prepare to celebrate Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti 2025, here is everything you need to know about this festival, how to celebrate Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti and more. September 2025 Festivals, Special Days and Bank Holidays Calendar: List of National and International Events.

Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti 2025 Date

Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti is an annual celebration that is marked on the birth anniversary of Maharaja Agrasen, from Agroha. According to Bharatendu Harishchandra's account, Maharaja Agrasen was born on the first day of Ashvin Shukla Paksha, and has been a celebrated king who is credited with the establishment of a kingdom of traders in Northern India named Agroha. Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti 2025 is on September 22.

Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti Significance

Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti is an important celebration that is marked with great fervour and enthusiasm by people across Indian states of Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh where it is recognized as a public or a gazetted holiday. The Agrawals, a trading community from northern India, regard Maharaja Agrasen as their forefather and a historical figure who established the foundations of their community in the Kingdom of Agroha. The celebration of Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti is marked with several special events across the country.

Over the past few years, the celebration of Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti has also been marked by the Government of India with special occurrences. The Government of India in 1976 commemorated the 5100th birth anniversary of Maharaja Agrasen by issuing a postage stamp depicting him. The Maldives has also issued a stamp for Maharaja Agrasen in 2016. We hope that the commemoration of Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti fills your life with love and light.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 22, 2025 08:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).