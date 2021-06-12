Maharana Pratap Singh was born on May 9, 1540, as per the Julian calendar. According to the Hindu calendar, Maharana Pratap was born on Tritiya, Jyeshtha, Shukla Paksha, 1597 Vikram Samvat. In 2021, the 481st Maharana Pratap Jayanti will be celebrated on June 13. The great Rajput king of Mewar is worshipped by royal families in Rajasthan for his courage and bravery to date. Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2021 Greetings: Best Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages and HD Images To Send to Your Friends and Family on the Historic Day.

Maharana Pratap was born in Kumbalgarh Durg (Pali), to Udai Singh II and Jaiwanta Bai, had three younger brothers Vikram Singh, Shakti Singh and Jagmal Singer and two stepsisters. On his birth anniversary, here are some facts about him.

Lesser-Known Facts About Maharana Pratap:

Maharana Pratap's father was Rana Udai Singh, who founded the city of Udaipur. In his childhood and youth, Pratap was also known as Kika. He was fondly given the title of "Mewari Rana". Maharana Pratap had 11 wives. With those 11 wives, he had 17 sons and 5 daughters. Pratap stood at a magnificent 7 feet 5 inches. The Rajput king fought many battles with the Mughals but the most historic battle was the 1576 Battle of Haldighati in which Pratap faced defeat. After the war, Mewar, Gogunda, Chittor, Udaipur and Kumbhalghar were captured by the Mughals. By 1584, Pratap managed to regain most of his strongholds, By 1585, he was successful in liberating Mewar. Maharana Pratap died of an injury that he received while hunting in the year 1597.

To date, the Rajput King's bravery is praised. Maharana Pratap has been portrayed in several movies and television series.

