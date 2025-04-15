Every year, McDonald’s Day is celebrated on April 15 in several countries around the world with great excitement. The annual event marks the anniversary of when Ray Kroc opened his first McDonald’s restaurant in Des Plaines, Illinois, in 1955. We all are aware that McDonald’s is the world’s largest fast-food restaurant chain, popular for its burgers and fries. This day serves as a perfect opportunity for McDonald's fans and foodies to try out new arrivals and enjoy their favourite treats at any McDonald's outlet. McDonald’s Day falls on Tuesday, April 15. In this article, let’s know more about McDonald's Day 2025 date, history and the significance of the annual event. McDonald's Day Facts: 7 Things To Know About Fast-Food Restaurant Company That Always Makes Us Say 'I'm Lovin' It'.

McDonald’s Day 2025 Date

McDonald’s Day 2025 falls on Tuesday, April 15.

McDonald’s Day History

McDonald's Corporation, popularly known as McDonald's, is an American multinational fast-food chain, founded in 1940 as a restaurant operated by Richard and Maurice McDonald, in San Bernardino, California, United States. In 1955, Ray Kroc, a businessman, joined the company as a franchise agent and, in 1961, bought out the McDonald brothers. It was previously headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, but later moved to nearby Chicago in June 2018. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

The present corporation credits its founding to franchised businessman Ray Kroc on April 15, 1955. Kroc and the McDonald brothers fought for control of the business, as documented in Kroc's autobiography. In 1961, he purchased the McDonald brothers' equity in the company and began the company's worldwide reach

McDonald’s Day Significance

McDonald’s Day is an important annual event that highlights the legacy of the brand over the years. The golden arches in McDonald’s logo are among the most recognised logos worldwide. Ray Kroc's first McDonald's franchise opened on April 15, 1955, and this marked the beginning of the global fast-food empire we know today. On this day, some McDonald’s locations offer limited-time deals, throwback pricing, or exclusive menu items to mark the occasion.

