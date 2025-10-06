Meerabai Jayanti is the celebration of the birth anniversary of Mirabai, also known as Meera, the 16th-century Rajput princess, poet, and devotee of Lord Krishna. Mirabai’s life symbolises complete surrender and love for God, particularly Lord Krishna by rejecting all the royal comforts to follow her spiritual path. Mirabai is considered one of the most important figures in the Bhakti movement in India. This year, Mirabai Jayanti 2025 (Meerabai Jayanti) falls on Tuesday, October 7, 2025. It will be the 527th birth anniversary of Meera Bai this year. She is a celebrated Bhakti saint, particularly in the North Indian Hindu tradition. Meerabai Jayanti Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Mirabai Jayanti With WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, SMS and Greetings.

According to drikpanchang, the Purnima Tithi begins at 12:23 on October 06, 2025 and ends at 09:16 on October 07, 2025. In this article, let’s know more about Mirabai Jayanti 2025 date, Mirabai Jayanti timings and the significance of the annual event. Happy Meerabai Jayanti Wishes & HD Images: Celebrate Mirabai’s Birth Anniversary by Sharing SMS, WhatsApp Messages, Quotes and Wallpapers

Meerabai Jayanti 2025 Date

Mirabai Jayanti 2025 falls on Tuesday, October 7, 2025.

Meerabai Jayanti 2025 Timings

The Purnima Tithi begins at 12:23 on October 06, 2025 and ends at 09:16 on October 07, 2025.

Mirabai Jayanti Significance

Mirabai Jayanti holds great significance in India as the day celebrates the devotion of Meerabai towards Lord Krishna. Meerabai was a great Hindu poet and ardent devotee of Lord Krishna. She was one of the significant Sants of the Vaishnava Bhakti movement. About 1300 poems written in passionate praise of Lord Krishna are credited to her. In Hindusim, she is remembered for her unwavering devotion to Lord Krishna.

The day is marked by prayers, bhajan singing, kirtans, and recitations of Mirabai’s poetry in temples, especially in Rajasthan and Gujarat. The mention of Mirabai is found in Bhaktamal, confirming that she was widely known and a cherished figure in the Bhakti movement by about 1600. In her poems, she had madhurya bhava towards Lord Krishna, which means the love and affection of a woman towards her lover. Some Hindu temples, such as Chittor Fort, are dedicated to Mirabai's memory. Legends about Mirabai's life have been the subject of movies, films, comic strips and other popular literature in modern times.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 06, 2025 01:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).