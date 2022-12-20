Christmas is a day to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. It is celebrated on December 25 yearly as a religious and cultural celebration among billions of people. Christmas Day is a public holiday in many regions and is celebrated religiously by a majority of Christians and culturally by non-Christians worldwide. People send images of Santa Claus and Christmas trees along with that of Jesus Christ on this day to send wishes to their loved ones. It is a Christian festival celebrated with great fervour. As you celebrate Christmas 2022, we at LatestLY bring you some Merry Christmas 2022 wishes in advance that you can share as greetings, WhatsApp messages, Christmas tree images, HD wallpapers, quotes and SMS with everyone you know. Christmas 2022 Date and Significance: Know the History of This Festival Marking the Birth of Jesus Christ and How It Is Celebrated.

According to the Gregorian calendar, most Christians celebrate Christmas on December 25, which has been adopted almost universally in the civil calendar used worldwide. At the same time, some Eastern Christian churches celebrate Christmas on December 25 of the older Julian calendar, which falls on January 7 of the Gregorian calendar. For Christians, the primary purpose of celebrating Christmas is not just Jesus Christ’s exact birth date but also the belief that God came into the world in the form of man to atone for the sins of humanity. Here are Merry Christmas 2022 wishes in advance that you can share as greetings, WhatsApp messages, Christmas tree images, HD wallpapers, quotes and SMS with everyone you know. Christmas and New Year Travel Destinations: The Best Places You Can Visit This Winter As You Enter 2023 and Bid Farewell to 2022.

Merry Christmas 2022 Wishes in Advance

Christmas 2022 Wishes in Advance (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May God Bless You and Your Family With All Goodness and Happiness. Merry Christmas in Advance!

Christmas 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Christmas Is Near, and It's Coming, Be Merry! Be Happy! Have a Wonderful Christmas in Advance.

Merry Christmas 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let This Christmas Be Dedicated to Those People Who Love Us and Care for Us. Have a Merry Christmas in Advance!

Christmas 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Celebrate This Christmas With Great Joy, Happiness, and Gratitude. Merry Christmas in Advance to You and Your Family!

Christmas 2022 Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Christmas Be Your Best Christmas Ever, and May You Achieve Everything You Deserve in Life. Merry Christmas in Advance to Everyone at Home!

People celebrate this day by giving Christmas gifts to their loved ones. They decorate their houses beautifully to invite their family for get-togethers as a part of the day's celebrations. The family members sit together to decorate the Christmas tree passionately, and many people dress up as Santa Claus as they distribute gifts to their neighbours. Wishing everyone Merry Christmas 2022 in advance!

