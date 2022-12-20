Christmas is that time of year when people get excited and all geared up for the grand celebrations all around the world. It is observed every year on December 25 and the celebrations last till the New Year, which is on January 1. The celebrations of Christmas and New Year are very colourful in all parts of the world. The people and streets are all painted in red and white colours. It is one of the biggest festivals of the year that brings with it immense joy and happiness. Travelling during Christmas and New Year not only gives you a break from the monotonous routine but is also a new experience to meet new people in a new country. As you celebrate Christmas and plan your next travel, we at LatestLY have a few suggestions about the places you can visit during Christmas 2022 and the New Year. Christmas 2022 Songs Playlist: All-Time Favourite Festive Hits To Set the Mood for the Holiday Season (Watch Videos).

Picture-Perfect Christmas on A beach in Thailand

Thailand is an ideal winter destination in Asia and one of the best places to spend a Christmas vacation. It is the best place to be when you're preparing to welcome the coming year with a picturesque scenic beauty complimented by azure waters and a plethora of adventure activities.

The Glorifying Switzerland

Switzerland is a dream-come-true travel destination for many. Christmas is special in Geneva, Switzerland as the entire city is lit up with lights for the festival. It is also a treat for food lovers as Geneva offers the best cuisine and street food during this time of the year.

Finland for Peace And Harmony

To relax and take a break from your busy schedule, you must visit Finland during this time of the year. It is a winter wonderland and no other country comes close to its beauty. Christmas in Finland is one of the most beautiful events because of the famed Christmas market hub of Helsinki and the famous Santa Claus village.

Spain: The Land of Joy

From the grand festive celebration to its picturesque, quaint roads to mesmerising beaches, Spain is a heaven for people who love sunlight. The Christmas and new year celebrations in Spain are a six-days royal extravaganza which seems to last forever.

Christmas comes at the end of the year with the best weather to enjoy celebrations all over the world. Select the best destination as per your preference and promise yourself the best Christmas and New Year holidays. Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas 2022 and a Happy New Year 2023!

