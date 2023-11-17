Nagula Chavithi is a popular festival celebrated mainly in southern India, including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. Nagula Chavithi is an auspicious day to observe Naga Puja and worshipping the serpents. It is observed on the fourth day (Chaturthi) after Deepavali Amavasya during Karthika Masam. This year, Nagula Chavithi 2023 will be celebrated on Friday, November 17. As we celebrate Nagula Chavithi 2023, we have compiled a list of Nagula Chavithi 2023 wishes, Nagula Chavithi 2023 messages, Nagula Chavithi greetings, Nagula Chavithi images and HD wallpapers, SMS, and sayings that you can share with your family and friends. Nagula Chavithi 2023 Date: Know Shubh Muhurat, Puja Rituals and Significance of the Auspicious Day To Observe Naga Puja.

As per traditions, Nag Panchami and Nagasashti are observed after Naga Chaturthi. In 2023, Nagula Chavithi Puja Muhurat will be from 10:19 AM to 11:03 AM. The Chavithi Tithi will begin at 12:34 PM on November 16 and end at 11:03 AM on November 17, 2023. The auspicious festival holds great significance as it is an important day to worship Nag Devatas (Serpent Gods). You can download and share Nagula Chavithi wishes and send it to your loved ones on this day.

Nagula Chavithi 2023 Wishes and Photos

Nagula Chavithi 2023 Wishes and Photos

Nagula Chavithi 2023 Wishes and Photos

Nagula Chavithi 2023 Wishes and Photos

Nagula Chavithi 2023 Wishes and Photos

On this day, married women observe a fast for their children. The festival is believed to invoke the blessings of Nagas to protect people from snakebites and ensure the well-being of families. In several rural areas of India, Nagula Chavithi is also linked to agriculture. Farmers believe that worshiping snakes on this day helps ensure a good harvest and protects crops from pests. Happy Nagula Chavithi 2023 to all!

