Nagula Chavithi is observed on the fourth day after Deepavali Amavasya in the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, it is observed in October or November. Nagula Chavithi 2022 will be observed on Friday, October 28. It is an auspicious day to observe Naga Puja. Nagula Chavithi is mainly a women’s festival to pray to the Nag Devtas. It is observed for the well-being of the children. It is a major festival in Andhra Pradesh and some parts of Tamil Nadu. As you observe Nagula Chavithi 2022, we at LatestLY have curated greetings and wishes that you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them on this auspicious day with WhatsApp messages, Nagula Chavithi Subhakankshalu images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Happy Nagula Chavithi 2022 Wishes & Greetings: Send Telugu HD Images, Snake Worshiping Quotes, Nagula Chavithi Subhakankshalu Photos, WhatsApp Messages & Nag Devta Photos to Celebrate the Day.

During the festival, women observe a fast and perform the Naga Puja. Devotees offer dry fruit and milk to Sarpa Devta at Valmeekam or Putta. On this day, Ashtanag, the eight-headed cobra, is worshipped. Nagula Chavithi is nowadays noted for the practice of offering milk and eggs to the snakes, especially cobras near snake pits. Here are greetings and wishes that you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them on this auspicious day with WhatsApp messages, Nagula Chavithi Subhakankshalu images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Offerings made of sweets with jaggery and black or white sesame seeds, a mixture of non-boiled rice and black sesame seeds and eggs are made to snake pits and ant hills. People light diyas around the ant hill and offer flowers to it. Wishing everyone a Happy Nagula Chavithi 2022!

