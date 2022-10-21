Nagula Chavithi is a Telugu festival widely celebrated on the fourth day after Deepavali Amavasya during the Karthika Masam. The observance is purely dedicated to paying veneration to Nag Devatas or Serpent Gods. Nagula Chavithi is widely observed by following Telugu culture in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and its adjoining areas, especially by women. Ladies observe a fast on the holy occasion for the welfare of their children and perform Nag Puja by offering milk, dry fruits and prayers to Sarpa Devta at the Valmeekam or snake pits. Nagula Chavithi 2022 will be celebrated on Friday, 28 October. During the festival, pujas and prayers are also held in Naga temples across the state. Here, we bring everything regarding the auspicious Festival of Snakes. Send Nagula Chavithi Subhakankshalu Photos, WhatsApp Messages, Nag Devta Photos and SMS on This Snake Worshiping Festival.

Nagula Chavithi 2022 Tithi

According to Drik Panchang, Nagula Chavithi 2022 will start at 10:33 am on Friday, 28 October and end at 8:13 am on Saturday, 29 October.

Names Of Serpent Gods

Hindus believe worshipping live snakes will send their prayers to the Serpent Gods. Therefore, people revere mainly twelve Nag Devatas during the Nagula Chavithi Festival with faithfulness and devotion. The 12 Serpent Gods are Ananta, Vasuki, Shesha, Padma, Kambala, Karkotaka, Ashvatara, Dhritarashtra, Shankhapala, Kaliya, Takshaka and Pingala.

Nagula Chavithi Rituals

During Nagula Chavithi, worshippers of Nagas perform ritualistic Puja at ant hills with milk, turmeric, Vibhuti and Kumkum. People also offer a mixture with a combination of jaggery with sesame seeds or unboiled rice and black sesame seeds and eggs. An earthen lamp, along with flowers, is lit in front of the snake pit. All the traditions are executed facing the East direction and usually during the pious tithi on the festival day. Snake charmers also bring cobras to villages and towns, which are fed with milk by believers. It is often said that celebrating Nagula Chavithi and offering Puja to the Serpent Gods removes tensions and hindrances from the family as paying reverence to Nagas is a constant reminder to humans to live in accordance with nature.

