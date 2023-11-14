Nagula Chavithi is an auspicious day celebrated in several southern states of India. It is a major festival in Andhra Pradesh and some parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The day is considered auspicious to observe Naga Puja. Nagula Chavithi is observed on the fourth day (Chaturthi) after Deepavali Amavasya during Karthika masam. This year, Nagula Chavithi 2023 will be celebrated on Friday, November 17. Nagula Chavithi is a festival to worship Nag Devatas (Serpent Gods), which married women mainly observe for the wellbeing of their children. Nag Panchami and Nagasashti are observed after Naga Chaturthi. In some parts of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, it is also celebrated in the month of Sravana Masam. Happy Nagula Chavithi Greetings and Wishes: Share Nagula Chavithi Subhakankshalu Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS To Observe Naga Puja on This Day.

Nagula Chavithi 2023 Date and Shubh Muhurat

Nagula Chavithi 2023 will be celebrated on Friday, November 17.

Nagula Chavithi Puja Muhurat will be from 10:19 AM to 11:03 AM

Chavithi Tithi will begin at 12:34 PM on November 16 and end at 11:03 AM on November 17, 2023

Nagula Chavithi Puja Rituals

The festival Nagula Chavithi is celebrated mainly by married women for the well-being of their children.

During the Chavithi festival, women keep fast and observe Naga Puja.

Devotees offer milk and dry fruits to Sarpa Devata at the Valmeekam or Putta (snake pits).

On Nag Chaturthi day, Ashtanag (eight hooded cobra) is worshipped.

People perform puja to puttas or ant hills (homes for snakes) with milk, kumkum, turmeric, and Vibhuti.

Offerings of sweets made with a mixture of jaggery and black sesame seeds and also with jaggery and white sesame seeds, a mixture of unboiled rice and black sesame seeds and finally, eggs are done. People drop these things into the ant hill.

Nagula Chavithi Significance

Nagula Chavithi holds great significance in the southern states of Andhra Pradesh and parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. This festival to worship Nag Devatas (Serpent Gods) is mainly a women's festival. It is believed that any Puja offered to snakes on this day would reach the serpent Gods. Hence, people worship live snakes on the day as representatives of serpent Gods who are revered and worshipped in Hinduism.

