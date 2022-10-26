Happy Nagula Chavithi 2022! On the fourth day following Deepavali Amavasya, during Karthika Masam, Nagula Chavithi is observed. It is customary for married women to observe Nagula Chavithi, a festival dedicated to the worship of Nag Devatas (Serpent Gods), in order to protect their offspring. In Telugu culture, the Hindu holiday of Nagula Chavithi honours snakes or nagas. The date for Nagula Chavithi in 2022 is October 28. On the fourth day (Chaturthi) after Diwali in the Kartik month, Nagula Chavithi is observed (October – November). On this day, Nagas (cobras) are worshipped and it is primarily observed in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and neighbouring regions. It lasts for three days in various areas, starting with Nagula Chavithi and ending with Naga Panchami and Naga Sashti. The dates for Nagula Chavithi, Naga Panchami, and Naga Sashti in 2022 are October 28, October 29, and October 30, respectively. When Is Nagula Chavithi 2022? Know the Date, Different Serpent Gods, Rituals of The Telugu Festival and the Significance of Celebrating The Holy Day Devoted To Nag Devatas.

In various regions of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, Nagula Chavithi is a significant celebration. Any Puja performed for snakes is thought to be accepted by the serpent Gods. Thus, on this day, people worship live snakes as a representation of the respected and worshipped serpent Gods in Hinduism. Although there are many serpent Gods, at Nagula Chavithi Puja the following twelve are worshipped: Ananta, Vasuki, Shesha, Padma, Kambala, Karkotaka, Ashvatara, Dhritarashtra, Shankhapala, Kaliya, Takshaka and Pingala.

This festival (Nagula Chavithi) is very popular in our Telugu-speaking states as well as some parts of Karnataka. Snakes live in the interior of the earth and protect the soil. It is believed that they feed the crop-destroying insects and indirectly save the farmer from crop damage. So in terms of nature, they help us a lot. To celebrate the day, you can send Happy Nagula Chawthi wishes to your family members and relatives through these quotes.

According to the widely accepted myth surrounding Nagula Chavithi in Telugu Hindu tradition, on the day Lord Shiva ingested the poison Halahala or Kalkuta to rescue the universe during the illustrious Samudra Manthan occurrence. All around the state, Naga temples host pujas and prayers. People perform pujas close to anthills, groves, and other sacred sites that are thought to be related to snakes. Pujas and prayers in Naga temples throughout the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana make up the day's primary event.

