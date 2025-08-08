Narali Purnima, also known as Coconut Day, is an important festival celebrated mainly in the coastal regions of Maharashtra, Goa, and Gujarat. It falls on the full moon day of the Shravan month and marks the end of the monsoon season. Narali Purnima 2025 is on Saturday, August 9. For the fishing communities, this day is of great significance as it signals the beginning of the new fishing season after the stormy rains. They offer coconuts to the sea god Varuna to seek his blessings for a safe and prosperous fishing year ahead. To celebrate Narali Purnima 2025, share Narali Purnima 2025 wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, greetings, images and HD wallpapers on Shravan Purnima with your friends and family.

The Narali Purnima rituals begin with fishermen decorating their boats with flowers and colourful flags. They offer coconuts to the sea, symbolising gratitude and reverence. The act of offering coconut, "naral" in Marathi, gives the festival its name. Traditional foods made from coconut, such as narali bhaat (sweet coconut rice), are prepared and shared with family and friends. Communities come together to celebrate with music, dance, and festive meals. As you observe Narali Purnima 2025, share these Narali Purnima 2025 wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, greetings, images and HD wallpapers.

Narali Purnima (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Varun Remove All the Troubles From Your Path. Happy Narali Purnima 2025!

Narali Purnima (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You Blessings, Peace, and Prosperity on This Sacred Day. Have a Blessed Narali Purnima.

Narali Purnima (Photo Credit: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Happiness and Joy Fill Your Life Today and Always. Happy Narali Purnima to You and Your Family!

Narali Purnima (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let This Purnima Bring Positivity and Fresh Energy Into Your Life. Happy Narali Purnima!

Narali Purnima (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Just Like Coconuts Are Special to This Festival, Your Happiness Matters Most. Happy Narali Purnima!

Narali Purnima (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Day Bring Smiles, Love, and the Success You Deserve. Happy Narali Purnima to Your Family!

Narali Purnima holds deeper cultural and ecological importance. It reflects the bond between humans and nature, reminding people to respect and thank natural forces that sustain their livelihoods. It also aligns with Raksha Bandhan, emphasizing protection and harmony. The festival beautifully blends faith, community spirit, and gratitude, making it an integral part of coastal India's cultural tapestry.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 08, 2025 10:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).