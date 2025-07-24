National Cousins Day is an annual event that is celebrated across the United States of America (USA) on July 24. This day celebrates and cherishes the special bond between cousins, who often serve as close friends and lifelong confidants. While the exact origin of this annual event is unclear, it’s believed to have started in the US and gained popularity in several countries around the world over time. From 'Remember When…' Conversations to Midnight Ghost Stories, Hilarious Posts To Share With Your Cousins.

Cousins play a unique and cherished role in our lives and they are part of some of our most treasured childhood memories. National Cousins Day 2025 falls on Thursday, July 24. With cousins, we share laughter, secrets, mischief, and countless inside jokes that create a strong bond that last a lifetime.

National Cousins Day 2025 Date

National Cousins Day 2025 falls on Thursday, July 24.

National Cousins Day Significance

National Cousins Day is an important time of the year to reach out, laugh, reminisce, and make new memories with our cousins. Whether you're planning an in-person get‑together or a nostalgic video call, this National Cousins Day make it point to show your cousins how much they mean to you. Their presence during these formative years offers comfort, joy, and a sense of belonging. As we grow older, cousins remain our strongest support system. Even if we are separated by distance or busy with our lives, reconnecting with cousins can feel effortless and is a great time to relive old memories.

