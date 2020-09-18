National Dance Day is observed in the United States on the third Sunday in September. Prior to 2019, celebrations were held on the last Saturday in July, but later it was changed. The observance was created by Nigel Lythgoe, producer of the television dance competition show 'So You Think You Can Dance'. National Dance Day 2020 falls on September 19. The day is coordinated by The American Dance Movement, formerly known as the Dizzy Feet Foundation (DFF) that focuses on supporting, improving and creating more access to dance education in the US. Lythgoe's initiative was supported by Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton, who promoted healthy lifestyles. International Dance Day 2020: Dancing Can Help in Weight Loss! Watch These Dance Workout Videos to Get Fit.

National Dance Day aims to promote physical fitness and dance education. DFF hosts various events across the United States on the day to raise public awareness of dance. They promote dance as a positive and fun way to fight obesity and a good lifestyle. Live performances, flash mobs, dance-a-thons, fundraisers and various other such events are organised. American Dance Movement (ADM) believes that dance connects the mind and body, promotes wellbeing. Hence, National Dance Day celebrates dance, in all its forms. International Dance Day 2019: From Ballet to Break Dance, Beautiful Dance Forms Around The World Which Will Get Your Feet Tapping (Watch Videos)

Ahead of the observance, every year, DFF records instructional videos with dance routines and posts it on social media platforms. They are also made available on iTunes a month before National Dance Day. People often confused it wit International Dance Day but that falls on April 29 and is celebrated worldwide.

Dance is a performing art form that is loved by people across countries. It comes in different form and style depending on a region's traditions, culture, likes and dislikes. They are many-a-times also inspired by mythological stories and a lot more. Meanwhile, we wish you all Happy National Dancing Day!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 18, 2020 07:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).