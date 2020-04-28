International Dance Day 2020: Dancing Can Help in Weight Loss! Watch These Dance Workout Videos to Get Fit

International Dance Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

International Dance Day is celebrated annually on April 29. This day is the global celebration of dance created by the Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute (ITI), which is the main partner for the performing arts of UNESCO. The birth anniversary of the creator of modern ballet, Jean-Georges Noverre, falls on April 29. Hence, this day is ideally chosen to celebrate International Dance Day every year. On the occasion of International Dance Day 2020, let us take a look at how dancing can help you in weight loss. Also, take a look at some amazing dance workout videos. Doctors Across Indian Cities Dance to ‘Happy’ Song! Viral Video Will Make You Feel Positive This Gloomy Sunday Amid Lockdown.

Regular weight training in gym or cardio exercises like running on a treadmill can often turn out to be mundane. For a change, one should adopt different fun ways to stay fit. Dancing is indeed the most entertaining way to stay fit and burn those extra calories. Dancing is a great form of endurance exercise. Dancing works on different body muscles. It helps in burning belly fat and strengthening of different lower body muscles.

Dancing Helps in Weight Loss

In order to expedite the fat loss process, it is important to train a larger muscle group. Dancing works on glute muscles, quadricep muscles and hamstrings majorly, which are larger muscles. Apart from this, dancing also shoots up the heart rate which increases muscle endurance and also aids in weight loss. Dance forms like aerobic can also improve the VO2 max capacity, which refers to the maximum amount of oxygen a person can utilise during exercise. Dancing can also work on the fitness aspect like coordination, body balancing, agility and posture development. Needless to say, dancing regularly, supported with a good diet, can help in the development of a chiselled core. Here are a few dance workout videos.

Aerobic Dance Workout

Zumba Dance Workout

Bokwa Dance Workout

Dancing can definitely help achieve a well-toned body and help in weight loss. However, you shouldn't overdo it, as it can cause injury. Also, it is advised to dance under the supervision of an expert for a proper form that can avoid muscle sprain. Here's wishing you all a Happy International Dance Day 2020!