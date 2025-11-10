National Education Day is marked with great fervour and enthusiasm by people across India. It commemorates the birth anniversary of India’s first Education Minister - Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. The annual celebration of National Education Day is usually marked with various events and activities across the country. From schools and colleges to local organisations, various people come together to mark this day. As we prepare to celebrate National Education Day 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate National Education Day and its history.

National Education Day 2025 Date, History

National Education Day is marked on November 11 every year. The celebrations mark the birthday of Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad - who was a noted Indian politician who served as India’s first education minister. The first National Education Day was marked in 2008, as the Ministry of Human Resource Development announced on 11 September 2008 that Maulana Azad’s birthday will be celebrated as National Education Day. National Education Day Quotes and Messages: Share and Celebrate the Birth Anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad With Wallpapers, Images, Wishes and Greetings.

Significance of National Education Day

The celebration of National Education Day aims to help people to have some important and pointed conversations around the need to encourage more people to complete their education and the role that a good education can play in transforming one’s life. People also take this moment to speak about the life and works of Maulana Azad and his role in shaping an independent India.

How To Celebrate National Education Day

There are various ways that you can celebrate National Education Day. Schools, colleges and other educational institutions across the country mark this day by organising essay writing contests, elocutions and debates as well as various other conferences as well as special events. Maulana Abul Kalam Azad served as the education minister of India from 15 August 1947 until 2 February 1958. His role in shaping India’s education policy was crucial, which is why his birthday is marked as National Education Day.

