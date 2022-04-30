National honesty day is a day to encourage honesty and straightforward communication in all kinds of relationships. It is celebrated every year on April 30 in the United States. The day was created by M Hirsh Goldberg who was a former press secretary of Maryland and writer of many novels. There were two reasons for selecting April 30 as National Honesty Day. Firstly, the first day of the month is April Fool’s Day which celebrates falsehood and second, it is the anniversary of the first inauguration of George Washington on April 30, 1789. As you celebrate National Honesty Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated quotes and messages that you can download and send to one and all as the greetings for the day. Quotes on Honesty That Will Make You Believe Why ‘Honesty Is the Best Policy’

Honesty Day is a campaign to prevent political lies. It is meant to increase awareness of the most deceitful lies in the history such as the 1972 Richard Nixon Watergate Scandal, France’s Dreyfus affair and Bernard Madoff’s Ponzi Scheme. It is a day to urge politicians to refrain from telling lies and telling the truth. Here are inspirational quotes and messages that you can download and send to all your friends and family as the greetings for National Honesty Day 2022.

The foundation stones for a balanced success are honesty, character, integrity, faith, love and loyalty. - Zig Ziglar

Honesty is the first chapter in the book of wisdom. - Thomas Jefferson

No legacy is so rich as honesty. - William Shakespeare

Honesty is the fastest way to prevent a mistake from turning into a failure. -James Altucher

Honesty is more than not lying. It is truth telling, truth speaking, truth living, and truth loving. - James E. Faust

Honesty is the best policy. - Benjamin Franklin

The greatest truth is honesty, and the greatest falsehood is dishonesty. - Abu Bakr

The observance of National Honesty Day encourages truthfulness. Honesty goes a long way in building confidence whether in conducting business or speaking with children. It is one of the most priceless qualities that everyone must-have. Here are quotes and messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to encourage them toward honesty and send the greetings for National Honesty Day. Wishing everyone Happy National Honesty Day 2022!

